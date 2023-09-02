NORMAN — The Sooners simply had no issues in Saturday's 73-0 win over Arkansas State. The offense scored 28 points in the first quarter before taking a 45-0 lead into halftime. The Red Wolves, meanwhile, missed two field goal attempts that kept them from scoring on Owen Field. Either way, it's an ideal way to start Year 2 under OU head coach Brent Venables. Here's a look at some of the notable numbers behind the Sooners' Week 1 win

45

The amount of points the Sooners scored in the first half. That’s the third most ever in a season opener. The most first-half points in a season opener came in 2002, when the Sooners scored 50 against UT Chattanooga.

30/33

The combined passing numbers of Dillon Gabriel and Jackson Arnold. Gabriel (of course) started the first half, completing 19-of-22 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns. Arnold played most of the second half and continued where Gabriel left off, completing all 11 of his passing attempts for 114 yards and a score. Both Gabriel and Arnold also recorded a rushing touchdown. Arnold finished with a quarterback rating of 217.1, while Gabriel finished with a QBR of 234. Their combined completion percentage of 90.9 also set a school record (minumum 15 attempts.

101

The amount of total yards that Gavin Freeman recorded. In addition to catching four passes for 19 yards and a touchdown, Freeman also scored on an 82-yard punt return, his first touch of the day. Freeman also scored on his first touch of the season in 2022. Freeman now has three career touchdowns on 15 total touches.

11

The number of players who recorded at least one reception. True freshman Jaquaize Pettaway led the team in receptions (9) and targets (10), while Nic Anderson led the team in receiving yards (68). Drake Stoops, Jayden Gibson and Freeman all caught a touchdown.

48

Arkansas State recorded just 48 rushing yards on 23 attempts, averaging just 2.1 rushing yards per game. The Sooners, meanwhile, recorded 220 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 48 carries. Tawee Walker got the start at running back for the Sooners, recording eight carries for 88 yards (5.5 yards per carry). Jovantae Barnes led the team in carries (13) and yards (49). The Red Wolves finished with 208 total yards to the Sooners’ 642.

4

The number of Sooners who scored their first collegiate touchdown on Saturday. Two of them — Arnold and Jayden Gibson — scored on the same play, as Arnold found Gibson for a 21-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Walker, who also made his first career start at OU, scored early in the second quarter on a one-yard run. True freshman Kalib Hicks scored for the first time on a six-yard run in the fourth quarter.

11 (again)

The Sooners scored on their first 11 drives, only punting on their 12th and final drive. 10 of those drives ended in touchdowns. Of those 11 drives, only four of them lasted fewer than three minutes.

73