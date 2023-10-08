DALLAS, Texas — The most important number from Oklahoma’s win over Texas on Saturday? 34. That’s how many points the Sooners scored in their stunning win over the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. The Sooners trailed 30-27 with just over a minute to go before Dillon Gabriel led the team on a game-winning drive that was capped off with a three-yard touchdown to Nic Anderson in the final seconds. But there were plenty of other interesting numbers, too. Here’s a look at just a few of the most impactful numbers and stats in the Sooners’ four-point win:

113

Gabriel’s running ability was a problem for the Longhorns the entire afternoon. Gabriel ran for a career-high 113 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries (8.1 yards per carry), accounting for 56% of the Sooners’ rushing yards (201). He even had a 44-yard rush in the fourth quarter, the biggest running play for either team. Gabriel finished the game with 398 total yards and two touchdowns. After that performance, Gabriel leads the team in rushing touchdowns (5) and has 208 rushing yards on the season, just 22 behind Tawee Walker for the team lead.

79

The total amount of snaps the OU defense played against the Longhorns. It’s also the amount of snaps that Danny Stutsman played. That means the junior linebacker didn’t leave the field once when the Longhorns had the ball. Stutsman finished with six tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Jaren Kanak (77), Woodi Washington (76), Billy Bowman (69) and Ethan Downs (60) rounded out the top five in most snaps for the OU defense.

6

Anderson’s touchdown in the fourth quarter didn’t just seal the win. It was also touchdown No. 6 for the redshirt freshman on the team. He’s caught at least one touchdown in each of the last four games. Anderson also leads the team in receiving touchdowns.

12

Gentry Williams and Kendel Dolby each had an interception on Saturday, bringing the Sooners’ season total to 12. The Sooners entered the weekend with an FBS-high 10 interceptions. The Sooners’ 12 interceptions is the most through six games since the 2000 season. The Sooners also forced and recovered a fumble against the Longhorns, bringing the team takeaway total to 15. The Sooners have a turnover margin of plus-11.

4.7

The Sooners ran for 201 yards on 43 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. That’s the highest YPC average for the Sooners in a game this season. Outside of Gabriel, Tawee Walker contributed 15 carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns, and Marcus Major ran nine times for 27 yards. On the season, the Sooners are averaging 4.1 YPC. The Longhorns, conversely, ran for 156 yards, below their season average of 185 yards.

5

The Sooners recorded five sacks as a team, their most in a game this season. Ethan Downs led the way with two sacks, while Da’Jon Terry, Jacob Lacey and Kanak each had one. The Sooners also had 10 tackles for loss. The Longhorns had one sack and five tackles for loss.

51