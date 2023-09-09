OU freshman Peyton Bowen shines in Sooners' close win over SMU
NORMAN — Peyton Bowen knew what he was supposed to do.
After the Sooners' defense forced SMU to punt on its first possession, the true freshman was sent on the field to join the special teams unit. Bowen was supposed to help block SMU lineman from running down field towards punt returner Gavin Freeman.
But he saw the SMU offensive linemen make a mistake, leaving a wide open path for Bowen to run at SMU punter Ryan Bujcevski. And though it wasn't his correct assignment, Bowen jumped at the chance to make a play.
"They didn't get lined up correctly (and they) blocked so far down, I saw no guard, no shield," Bowen said. "I was like, 'Let's go make a play.' So that's what I did.'
Bowen reached Bujcevski before he could get the punt off cleanly and got a hand on it. The punt traveled just 10 yards, setting the Sooners' offense up at SMU's 40-yard line. Three plays later, Dillon Gabriel found Andrel Anthony for a 29-yard touchdown, giving the Sooners an early 7-0 lead.
That play proved absolutely critical in OU's 28-11 win on Saturday at Owen Field. IT was the Sooners' first punt block since 2020, when David Ugwoegbu blocked a punt against Texas.
Naturally, the Sooners' coaching staff didn't complain about Bowen making his own decision.
"It was lowkey live," Bowen said. "... Because I feel like personally, it was one of those up-beat games where it was close for the whole game until the fourth (quarter). It was a surreal moment. Once I saw it and I had the opportunity, I was like, 'Dang, it'd be nice to block it.'
That wasn't Bowen's only impactful play.
With the Sooners clinging to a 21-11 lead in the middle of the fourth quarter, the defense forced SMU into a fourth-and-5. SMU quarterback Preston stone attempted a pass to Jordan Kerley beyond the first-down marker, but Bowen broke up the pass.
Shortly after, Marcus Major scored a 27-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach.
When the Sooners' defense needed someone to make a play, they relied on the true freshman in a key moment.
"Obviously, I feel like personally I could play a little better." Bowen said. "I did mess up on a couple of things. But to have that trust means a lot to me. Especially as a freshman. I could be like a sophomore and it'd be different because I know the system. I've only had less than a year to learn the system. So throwing me out there, I appreciate them doing that and letting me play ball.
For OU coach Brent Venables, Bowen's performance only further solidified the need to have Bowen on the field.
"He did a great job, and he's only going to get better," Venables said. "... I love Peyton. He's just so innocent. He don't know what he don't know yet. But he makes plays, and he's super coachable. I love his humility. He has no ego whatsoever, and that's what's going to allow him to become a great player. He's a hard-working dude, and he cares about his teammates. He values the opportunity, so he had a couple of really good plays tonight."