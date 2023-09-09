NORMAN — Peyton Bowen knew what he was supposed to do. After the Sooners' defense forced SMU to punt on its first possession, the true freshman was sent on the field to join the special teams unit. Bowen was supposed to help block SMU lineman from running down field towards punt returner Gavin Freeman. But he saw the SMU offensive linemen make a mistake, leaving a wide open path for Bowen to run at SMU punter Ryan Bujcevski. And though it wasn't his correct assignment, Bowen jumped at the chance to make a play. "They didn't get lined up correctly (and they) blocked so far down, I saw no guard, no shield," Bowen said. "I was like, 'Let's go make a play.' So that's what I did.' Bowen reached Bujcevski before he could get the punt off cleanly and got a hand on it. The punt traveled just 10 yards, setting the Sooners' offense up at SMU's 40-yard line. Three plays later, Dillon Gabriel found Andrel Anthony for a 29-yard touchdown, giving the Sooners an early 7-0 lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgYmxvY2tlZCBwdW50IGJ5IFBleXRvbiBCb3dlbi4g8J+UpTxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9CbkJHWUJnSTJtIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vQm5CR1lCZ0kybTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDwnZW68J2WkPCdlpHwnZaG 8J2WjfCdlpTwnZaS8J2WhiDwnZab8J2WmC4g8J2Vv/Cdlo3wnZaKIPCdloLw nZaU8J2Wl/CdlpHwnZaJIChAc29vbmVyZ3JpZGlyb24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc29vbmVyZ3JpZGlyb24vc3RhdHVzLzE3MDA2 Mzc4MzY1MzIxNzQ4OTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVy IDksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

That play proved absolutely critical in OU's 28-11 win on Saturday at Owen Field. IT was the Sooners' first punt block since 2020, when David Ugwoegbu blocked a punt against Texas. Naturally, the Sooners' coaching staff didn't complain about Bowen making his own decision. "It was lowkey live," Bowen said. "... Because I feel like personally, it was one of those up-beat games where it was close for the whole game until the fourth (quarter). It was a surreal moment. Once I saw it and I had the opportunity, I was like, 'Dang, it'd be nice to block it.' That wasn't Bowen's only impactful play. With the Sooners clinging to a 21-11 lead in the middle of the fourth quarter, the defense forced SMU into a fourth-and-5. SMU quarterback Preston stone attempted a pass to Jordan Kerley beyond the first-down marker, but Bowen broke up the pass. Shortly after, Marcus Major scored a 27-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QZXl0b24gQm93ZW4gc2FpZCBoZSB3YXNu4oCZdCBzdXBwb3NlZCB0 byBydXNoIHRoZSBwdW50ZXIgb24gdGhlIGJsb2NrIGhlIGhhZCBpbiB0aGUg Zmlyc3QgcXVhcnRlci4gTmVlZGxlc3MgdG8gc2F5LCB0aGUgY29hY2hlcyBk aWRu4oCZdCBjb21wbGFpbiB0b28gbXVjaC48YnI+PGJyPuKAnEl0IHdhcyBh IHN1cnJlYWwgZmVlbGluZy7igJ0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Nvb25lcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTb29uZXJzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v ZmJ3Mkh5bmMxZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ZidzJIeW5jMWQ8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSmVzc2UgQ3JpdHRlbmRlbiAoQEplc3NlQ3JpdHRlbmRlbikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KZXNzZUNyaXR0ZW5kZW4v c3RhdHVzLzE3MDA3MDM5OTI0NDYxNjExODY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDEwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=