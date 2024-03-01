The No. 1 Houston Cougars (25-3, 12-3) will face the Oklahoma Sooners (19-9, 7-8) on Saturday at 7:00 pm on ESPN2. This matchup is notable for the return of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson and assistant coaches Hollis Price, Quannas White, and Kellen Sampson. In their recent matchup against Iowa State, the Oklahoma Sooners suffered a 58-45 loss. The offensive struggles were evident as they managed to score only 45 points. The team had difficulty connecting from behind the arc, shooting 3-17 (17.6%). Iowa State's strong defensive performance contributed to the Sooners' offensive challenges. Notably, Iowa State is considered an elite defensive team, likely ranking among the top two in the Big 12. However, facing Houston in the upcoming game poses an even more formidable defensive challenge, as Houston is arguably superior defensively to all teams in the league. The physicality and elite defense displayed by Iowa State are aspects that Houston is also expected to bring to the matchup.

Houston Cougars guard L.J. Cryer (4) and guard Jamal Shead (1) react in the closing moments of overtime against the Baylor Bears (Raymond Carlin lll)

Houston brings an elite backcourt to the matchup, headlined by Jamal Shead, a frontrunner for Big 12 Player of the Year and a potential All-American. Shead's versatility is evident in his stat line, averaging 13.1 points, 6.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 steals. While his shooting percentages are 32.9% from the field and 33.7% from behind the arc, his overall impact is formidable. LJ Cryer, the leading scorer for the Cougars, contributes 15.3 points per game, with shooting percentages of 40.2% from the field and 38.1% from three-point range. Both Shead and Cryer have shown the ability to explode offensively, each recording multiple 20+ point games in conference play. Adding to the backcourt prowess is Emmanuel Sharp, averaging 12.7 points on 37.2% shooting from the field and 35.2% from behind the arc. Together, the trio of Shead, Cryer, and Sharp solidifies Houston's backcourt as arguably the best in college basketball. Houston's starting lineup includes J'Wan Roberts, an impactful player averaging 9.5 points and 7.0 rebounds on an impressive 56.8% shooting from the field. Ja'Vier Francis complements the lineup with averages of 6.0 points and 5.3 rebounds, shooting an efficient 63.3% from the field. These two players, alongside the formidable backcourt trio, form a well-rounded starting five. Off the bench, Houston relies on the contributions of three solid players. Damian Dunn provides an average of 6.1 points, Joseph Tugler contributes 3.8 points and 4.1 assists, and Mylik Wilson adds 3.9 points and 2.9 rebounds. Notably, Houston's frontcourt trio, consisting of Roberts, Francis, and Tugler, lacks considerable height, with Francis being the tallest at 6'8". Despite this, they bring valuable skills and versatility to the team.

Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) and forward J'Wan Roberts (13) react after a play during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats (Troy Taormina)

In their recent matchup against the Baylor Bears, Houston secured an impressive 82-76 overtime victory in Waco. The Cougars received significant contributions from their key players, with Sharp leading the scoring with 18 points, Roberts contributing 17 points, Cryer adding 15 points, and Shead recording a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists. Following this triumph, Houston continued their success with a 67-59 win against Cincinnati on Tuesday night. Cryer again showcased his scoring prowess, leading the team with 22 points, including 4-10 shooting from behind the arc. Roberts contributed 15 points, while Shead nearly achieved a double-double with 9 points and 11 assists. The Cougars' recent performances highlight the balanced and impactful contributions of their key players. While the Sooners are not favored to defeat the nation's top-ranked team, an upset would carry significant implications for Oklahoma. Here are three keys to the game and two matchups to watch in the upcoming game against No. 1 Houston.

Keys to the game

Get the offense going

Oklahoma Sooners guard Javian McCollum (2) passes the ball aroundIowa State Cyclones guard Keshon Gilbert (10) (Nirmalendu Majumdar)

Scoring only 45 points won't secure victories for the Sooners in the competitive Big 12. Iowa State's strong defensive performance limited Javian McCollum to just 4 points on 2-7 shooting from the field and 0-3 from behind the arc. The team struggled collectively from three-point range, shooting 3-17 (17.6%). While Iowa State's defense played a significant role, the Sooners also missed several open shots. Facing Houston, a team with a formidable defense, Oklahoma must capitalize on open looks to improve their offensive performance. Players like McCollum, Milos Uzan, Otega Oweh, Jalon Moore, and Rivaldo Soares will play crucial roles in providing offensive contributions.

Start fast

Against a disciplined team like Houston, it's crucial for the Sooners to avoid falling behind early. Starting fast will be imperative for Oklahoma if they aim to secure an upset. Keeping the game within reach, both in the first and second halves, is essential. While Houston may have their runs, a strong start to each half will provide the Sooners with opportunities to stay competitive and potentially pull off a surprise victory.

Small ball

Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalon Moore (14) celebrates after scoring against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (Alonzo Adams)

Despite the talent of Roberts and Francis, who stand at 6’7” and 6’8” respectively, the Houston frontcourt lacks significant height. This presents an opportunity for the Sooners to adopt a small-ball approach, potentially utilizing Moore at the five spot. While Sam Godwin and Luke Northweather might contribute valuable minutes, the most effective lineup for the Sooners could involve Moore playing in the center position. Successfully employing this small-ball strategy could provide substantial advantages for Oklahoma in the matchup.

Matchups to watch

Cryer and Shead vs McCollum and Uzan

For the Sooners to have a shot at an upset, McCollum and Uzan must deliver their best combined performance. Going up against the formidable backcourt of Shead and Cryer, who excel both offensively and defensively, presents a significant challenge. Shead, in particular, is a candidate for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. If McCollum and Uzan can navigate this tough matchup successfully, the Sooners will position themselves to compete and potentially secure an upset victory.

Emmanuel Sharp vs Otega Oweh

The intriguing aspect of this matchup lies in the fact that neither Oweh nor Sharp serves as the primary or secondary offensive option for their teams. However, both players have demonstrated the capability to be pivotal sparks, delivering performances that significantly impact their team's success. Although Houston may not necessarily rely on an elite performance from Sharp, such an outing would undoubtedly benefit them. On the other hand, for the Sooners, a substantial contribution from Oweh, producing a solid 6-10 points at the minimum, becomes crucial for their chances of success in the game.