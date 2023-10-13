However, it appears the general consensus still isn't very high for the Sooners. The Big 12 released its conference preseason poll on Friday, with the Sooners finishing 12th out of 14 teams with 54 total points.

After two straight seasons of missing the NCAA Tournament, Oklahoma coach Porter Moser revamped the Sooners' roster during the offseason.

It's clear the Sooners may face an uphill battle in the 2023-24 season.

The Sooners finished with a disappointing 15-17 campaign last season, including a tough 57-49 loss to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament. After the season, the Sooners lost several key contributors, including leading scorer Grant Sherfield, Jalen Hill, Tanner Groves, Joe Bamisile, Bijan Cortes and CJ Noland.

Moser was again tasked with overhauling the roster during the offseason, emphasizing athleticism and speed. The Sooners were able to retain key young guards Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh, and with the additions of guards Le'Tre Darthard (Utah Valley), Javian McCollum (Sienna) and Rivaldo Soares (Oregon), along with forwards John Hugley IV (Pittsburgh) and Jalon Moore (Pittsburgh), Moser is confident the Sooners have retooled the roster to play faster and more uptempo.

"We were able to do better in the portal this offseason with identifying and being able to recruit some guys," Moser said earlier this summer. "I think that was noticeable too. When you have the No. 2-ranked schedule, when you have 26 Quad 1 and 2 games, that's like the most of anybody in the country. You're playing the best of the best. You need to have some length and athleticism to counter a lot of that.

"I still don't want to walk away from skill. I think we've got a good blend of skilled guys too. Everything from offensive rebounding and getting extra possessions in this league to getting some easier baskets in transition is something that, being here two years, we have to do it. But I think our ability to do better in the portal helped, and our two freshmen classes have been key to that."

In the 2023-24, the Sooners will hope to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2020-21 season and the first time under Moser.

The Sooners open the season on Nov. 6 at home against Central Michigan.