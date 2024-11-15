OU notepad: Danny Stutsman has 'no doubt' in Brent Venables

NORMAN — Earlier this week, Brent Venables received votes of confidence from OU president Joe Harroz and athletic director Joe Castiglione.

Now, he can add Danny Stutsman to that list.

Despite the Sooners' 5-5 record, the veteran linebacker expressed total belief in Venables' ability to lead the program.

"Obviously, I have no doubt," Stutsman said Wednesday. "The people here, the staff has no doubt. You guys talked to the president, there's no doubt. It's obviously, there's something right that Coach Venables does where everyone that's close around him and sees him every day, they have unwavering faith in Coach Venables.”

The speculation surrounding Venables increased after Oklahoma's 30-23 loss to Missouri last weekend, which marked their fifth loss of the season. With a home contest against No. 11 Missouri and a road trip at No. 15 LSU to end the year, the Sooners are at risk of missing the postseason for the first time since 1998.

Harroz and Castiglione spoke to local media following Tuesday's board of regents meeting and addressed Venables' future with the program. Harroz emphasized his "unwavering belief" in Venables, who is in the midst of a contract that runs through the 2029 season.

However, Stutsman said the buzz only continues to motivate him to finish out his senior season.

"I got a talent, I can dig in the trash and not get dirty," Stutsman said. "I heard (OU defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis) say that the other day, so I like that. Because it doesn't really affect me, and I've done this for a while. At the end of the day, it's just words. I think it kind of motivates me, if anything, just when something like that happens, just overall in general.”