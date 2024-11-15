OU notepad: Danny Stutsman has 'no doubt' in Brent Venables

NORMAN — Earlier this week, Brent Venables received votes of confidence from OU president Joe Harroz and athletic director Joe Castiglione.
Now, he can add Danny Stutsman to that list.
Despite the Sooners' 5-5 record, the veteran linebacker expressed total belief in Venables' ability to lead the program.
"Obviously, I have no doubt," Stutsman said Wednesday. "The people here, the staff has no doubt. You guys talked to the president, there's no doubt. It's obviously, there's something right that Coach Venables does where everyone that's close around him and sees him every day, they have unwavering faith in Coach Venables.”
The speculation surrounding Venables increased after Oklahoma's 30-23 loss to Missouri last weekend, which marked their fifth loss of the season. With a home contest against No. 11 Missouri and a road trip at No. 15 LSU to end the year, the Sooners are at risk of missing the postseason for the first time since 1998.
Harroz and Castiglione spoke to local media following Tuesday's board of regents meeting and addressed Venables' future with the program. Harroz emphasized his "unwavering belief" in Venables, who is in the midst of a contract that runs through the 2029 season.
However, Stutsman said the buzz only continues to motivate him to finish out his senior season.
"I got a talent, I can dig in the trash and not get dirty," Stutsman said. "I heard (OU defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis) say that the other day, so I like that. Because it doesn't really affect me, and I've done this for a while. At the end of the day, it's just words. I think it kind of motivates me, if anything, just when something like that happens, just overall in general.”
Seniors preparing for final game
There will be a bittersweet moment for the Sooners' clash with Alabama next weekend. It'll be the final home game for Ethan Downs, Billy Bowman, Woodi Washington and Stutsman. That quarter has been with the Sooners every year of their careers, and made a decision to return and lead the program through the first year in the SEC.
It hasn't been the season Stutsman hoped for, but he sees the game as one last opportunity to show out at home.
"I know it's sad," Stutsman said. "It really goes by fast. Every senior's gonna say that. It's cliche, but it's so true. It's gonna be a little painful coming back here for the last time. I've had so many great experiences, the highest of the highest, the lowest of the lowest. But I think I have no regrets with how my career has gone. Every time I step on that field, I leave it all out there. And so just gonna take advantage of the opportunity and just take it all in one more time.”
Jacobe Johnson hoping to stay a two-way player
Johnson acknowledged that it's been a bit of a grind since he picked up wide receiver responsibilities in the middle of the season. He attends position group meetings at both receiver and cornerback, and it took him awhile to find his footing.
However, he's liked playing both positions. Johnson has emerged more at cornerback the last two weeks and started both games, but he's retained a slight foothold at receiver, too.
"I would like to stay a two-way player," Johnson said. "It'd be nice, because it's just nice to have.
"It's been good. It's a grind, obviously. Playing both sides of the ball is not easy, especially on this level, but I'm just keeping my head down and keep working and getting better every day."
Peyton Bowen seeing growth from the young safeties
Bowen may just be a sophomore, but he's taken a real leadership role in the safeties room. That includes mentoring players like Jayden Hardy, Michael Boganowski and Reggie Powers.
"It’s been real good just for the fact that it just kind of brings me back to high school," Bowen said. "Just (being) a senior, having like that little sophomore stuff. But luckily I ain’t leaving anytime soon so it’s just like actually like recruiting them and stuff, taking them on their visits and stuff, it’s been a real cool experience just watching them grow throughout the year."