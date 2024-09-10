PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

OU notepad: Josh Bates takes accountability for late penalty vs. Houston

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLy0wNTVnY1NkWGZnP3NpPUs0ajVxNW1EaTJvaDlhaG4/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

NORMAN — If there was one play that summed up Oklahoma's offensive line struggles against Houston, it came in the fourth quarter.

With 46 seconds to go and the Sooners leading by four, the Sooners got in victory formation. But center Joshua Bates got into an altercation with a Houston player, and it resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that pushed the Sooners back 15 yards. Most importantly, it stopped the clock, which made Luke Elzinga come out to punt the ball back to Houston with 34 seconds to go.

The Sooners' defense made one last stop to seal the win, but the penalty gave the Cougars another chance to win the game. Bates addressed the team after the game for his mistake.

"I need to be way better in that moment," Bates said. "I have dealt with it with my team. I have apologized to the team and my number one thing is to make sure I gain the respect of my teammates back. And that’s something I’m still down about. It’s something that I cannot do in that moment. Emotions got to me. That stuff will never happen again.

"I’ve apologized to the team. I’ve apologized to the coaches. I made it clear I’ll do anything I can to fix that mistake and move on."

That play was an encapsulation of the Sooners' struggles on offense. The Sooners gained just 249 yards of offense while averaging just 2.6 yards per carry, failing to score on their final eight drives. Bates, making his first career start, played all 62 snaps with the center position ravaged my injuries.

But Venables' message during his Tuesday press conference was for the team to move forward, and that begins with Bates.

“I think what's most important for me personally is earning the trust of the coaches back, and I trust Josh, don't get me wrong," Venables said. "But that was a tough moment to watch under the circumstances any time. That doesn't represent me, and it certainly doesn't represent this program, and I know his teammates respect him because Josh comes to work, he likes to work, he loves practice. He'll take every rep in practice if you allow him. So, I don't think that Josh will do anything other than work, and that's it.

"In the locker room, that's what it's all about. He owned it immediately, felt terrible, and still doesn't take it back but at the same time, he's an emotional guy that was going to bat for his quarterback and lost his cool, so we're not going to make it more than it needs to be. We're talking about it because you brought it up, but we're moving forward, you know. His moving forward and earning the respect back from everybody is just go to work.”

Advertisement

Deion Burks details miscommunication on third-quarter interception

After Jake Roberts' early second-quarter touchdown, only two of OU's final eight drives went longer than 16 yards. One of those ended in Jackson Arnold's first interception of the season, when he appeared to under throw Deion Burks near the end zone during the third quarter.

Burks took the blame during Monday's availability.

"Honestly, it was a route where I had a little stem outside post, pretty much Jackson threw the ball on the flight I was supposed to be on," Burks said. "I went up the field thinking it was deeper. So I take the blame for that pick."

Lewis Carter praises Eddy Pierre-Louis

Venables mentioned that the hope is to involve the true freshman offensive lineman more moving forward. Pierre-Louis didn't arrive until the summer and has been taking reps with the offense, though there's still a significant learning curve.

Carter, who was also a summer enrollee, praised Pierre-Louis' effort to get caught up.

"He’s all-in with what he’s doing, big on the playbook," Carter said. "Coming here in June, you’re set back from the guys that come in during January. He’s trying to take that bigger step in knowing the playbook so he can move fast like he did in high school."

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29rbGFob21hLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9vdS1ub3RlcGFkLWpvc2gtYmF0ZXMtdGFrZXMtYWNjb3VudGFi aWxpdHktZm9yLWxhdGUtcGVuYWx0eS12cy0tMSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGb2tsYWhvbWEucml2 YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZvdS1ub3RlcGFkLWpvc2gtYmF0ZXMtdGFrZXMt YWNjb3VudGFiaWxpdHktZm9yLWxhdGUtcGVuYWx0eS12cy0tMSZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMTMwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==