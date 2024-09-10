Content Loading

NORMAN — As Oklahoma's offense has struggled through the first two weeks, a lot of focus has been on the offensive line. Specifically, the depth has come into play as injuries pile up. With Branson Hickman, Geirean Hatchett and Troy Everett missing Saturday's game against Houston — and Jake Taylor leaving early with an injury — the Sooners played just six guys on the offensive line. Joshua Bates, Febechi Nwaiwu, Michael Tarquin and Jacob Sexton played all 62 snaps, while Taylor and Logan Howland split the snaps at left tackle. But with the schedule only getting tougher from here, and the injury situation still dire, could true freshmen like Eddy Pierre-Louis and Eugene Brooks get a chance to play? OU coach Brent Venables answered during Tuesday's press conference. "Talent is one thing, and then showing up every day and ready to go to work can be two different things," Venables said. "So, some guys are more, mature than others. Both guys are doing well. Eddy, for the short amount of time that he's been here, has done really well and certainly got in for close to, give or take, maybe (nine) plays or so against Temple, and would have liked to have gotten them in last week as well. "But Eddy is working with the offense every day and Eugene's over on the scout team right now, and, guys earn their way off that scout team. And sometimes when there is a new opportunity presents itself, that's a possibility." It sounds like Brooks could be a ways from playing, but maybe Pierre-Louis could get a look this weekend against Tulane. The former four-star prospect didn't arrive until the summer but has stood out in a short period of time. He played nine snaps against Temple, per Pro Football Focus, logging a performance grade of 67.3.

The Sooners had likely hoped, and expected, to play more guys against Houston, particularly since they were a 29-point favorite. Instead, the Sooners were locked into a battle that resulted in a four-point win. But with the injury situation still up in the air, the Sooners might be inclined to look at other options. "So we got some good young players that are already over on the offensive line," Venables said, "like a redshirt freshman, Logan Howland, that played 32 snaps, and played well. Graded out around 76%. Did a lot of stuff really good for his first extended amount of time. And, just like, even Josh Bates... he did some really good things... But hopeful that we will be able to continue to get Eddy a part of what we're doing as well."

Injury updates

Hickman notably dressed out for the Houston game but did not participate in pre-game warmups, making it clear he wasn't going to play. Venables was noncommittal about whether he'll be available against Tulane. “He’s a little better yesterday than he was last week, but we’ll see," Venables said. "I’m literally not being evasive. I don’t know. We’re hopeful. We really are. We could use a guy that’s started 35 games in his career. But he’s closer. Not a popular answer, definitely not popular in our offices, I can promise you. Try to be the trainer that comes in and he’s 'Dr. Death' giving us the report every day. He gets challenged pretty good. 'What does that mean? Is he going today? Is he going to be available this week?' They don’t know. "If anybody else is frustrated as far as who is going to be available this week, you have to get in line.” Venables said he was "hopeful" that Taylor will be back soon. He also confirmed during Monday's coaches show that Hatchet will miss the remainder of the season with an injury.

Gavin Sawchuk doing 'well' despite slow start

The lack of success in the Sooners' running game has been alarming. They averaged just 2.6 yards per carry against Houston, finishing with 75 yards on 29 carries with zero touchdowns. A big reason for that is Sawchuk's slow start — he's logged just 10 carries for 19 yards and only played 13 snaps against Houston, per PFF. Considering his hot streak to end last season, it's been a tough two-game stretch for Sawchuk. But Venables said the team is just as confident in Sawchuk. “He's great. He's a captain this week," Venables said. "He's in a great headspace. He's doing well. I know DeMarco feels good about him. He's a guy that he leans on in that room. He's a great leader and mentor with the skill guys. He's done well in the past and we're counting on him to be a part of what we're doing offensively.”

