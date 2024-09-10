PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Venables notepad: OU 'hopeful' to integrate Eddy Pierre-Louis more on OL

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0NTUFZEN21nams4P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

NORMAN — As Oklahoma's offense has struggled through the first two weeks, a lot of focus has been on the offensive line.

Specifically, the depth has come into play as injuries pile up.

With Branson Hickman, Geirean Hatchett and Troy Everett missing Saturday's game against Houston — and Jake Taylor leaving early with an injury — the Sooners played just six guys on the offensive line. Joshua Bates, Febechi Nwaiwu, Michael Tarquin and Jacob Sexton played all 62 snaps, while Taylor and Logan Howland split the snaps at left tackle.

But with the schedule only getting tougher from here, and the injury situation still dire, could true freshmen like Eddy Pierre-Louis and Eugene Brooks get a chance to play? OU coach Brent Venables answered during Tuesday's press conference.

"Talent is one thing, and then showing up every day and ready to go to work can be two different things," Venables said. "So, some guys are more, mature than others. Both guys are doing well. Eddy, for the short amount of time that he's been here, has done really well and certainly got in for close to, give or take, maybe (nine) plays or so against Temple, and would have liked to have gotten them in last week as well.

"But Eddy is working with the offense every day and Eugene's over on the scout team right now, and, guys earn their way off that scout team. And sometimes when there is a new opportunity presents itself, that's a possibility."

It sounds like Brooks could be a ways from playing, but maybe Pierre-Louis could get a look this weekend against Tulane. The former four-star prospect didn't arrive until the summer but has stood out in a short period of time. He played nine snaps against Temple, per Pro Football Focus, logging a performance grade of 67.3.

Advertisement

The Sooners had likely hoped, and expected, to play more guys against Houston, particularly since they were a 29-point favorite. Instead, the Sooners were locked into a battle that resulted in a four-point win.

But with the injury situation still up in the air, the Sooners might be inclined to look at other options.

"So we got some good young players that are already over on the offensive line," Venables said, "like a redshirt freshman, Logan Howland, that played 32 snaps, and played well. Graded out around 76%. Did a lot of stuff really good for his first extended amount of time. And, just like, even Josh Bates... he did some really good things... But hopeful that we will be able to continue to get Eddy a part of what we're doing as well."

Injury updates

Hickman notably dressed out for the Houston game but did not participate in pre-game warmups, making it clear he wasn't going to play. Venables was noncommittal about whether he'll be available against Tulane.

“He’s a little better yesterday than he was last week, but we’ll see," Venables said. "I’m literally not being evasive. I don’t know. We’re hopeful. We really are. We could use a guy that’s started 35 games in his career. But he’s closer. Not a popular answer, definitely not popular in our offices, I can promise you. Try to be the trainer that comes in and he’s 'Dr. Death' giving us the report every day. He gets challenged pretty good. 'What does that mean? Is he going today? Is he going to be available this week?' They don’t know.

"If anybody else is frustrated as far as who is going to be available this week, you have to get in line.”

Venables said he was "hopeful" that Taylor will be back soon. He also confirmed during Monday's coaches show that Hatchet will miss the remainder of the season with an injury.

Gavin Sawchuk doing 'well' despite slow start

The lack of success in the Sooners' running game has been alarming. They averaged just 2.6 yards per carry against Houston, finishing with 75 yards on 29 carries with zero touchdowns. A big reason for that is Sawchuk's slow start — he's logged just 10 carries for 19 yards and only played 13 snaps against Houston, per PFF. Considering his hot streak to end last season, it's been a tough two-game stretch for Sawchuk.

But Venables said the team is just as confident in Sawchuk.

“He's great. He's a captain this week," Venables said. "He's in a great headspace. He's doing well. I know DeMarco feels good about him. He's a guy that he leans on in that room. He's a great leader and mentor with the skill guys. He's done well in the past and we're counting on him to be a part of what we're doing offensively.”

Venables on the young receivers

With Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq, Jayden Gibson and Andrel Anthony out against Houston, the Sooners resorted to playing several guys deeper on the depth chart.

But Zion Kearney and Ivan Carreon noticeably didn't log a snap against the Cougars. Pettaway only played five snaps.

Venables talked that trio during his press conference.

"You've got to create your opportunity, too, and you earn the trust during the course of the week with how you're doing everything," Venables said. "Those guys are, they're going to have to play. They've played a little bit, not as much as the first group of guys but when you look at the initial depth chart, they're either (third or fourth-string) when we had everybody available. They've moved up, not necessarily from anything else but just by chance because of the circumstances.

"Pettaway, Wednesday, he missed all of Wednesday's practice. He had something going on with is knee, so get him checked out and we didn't think he was going to be available and can't practice and you're going to miss a whole practice because you can't practice and whatever's going on. How are you going to play in a game (when) you can't practice on Wednesday? Kind of came out of nowhere, next thing you know he's kind of available for the game so but he missed a lot of good work.”

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29rbGFob21hLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy92ZW5hYmxlcy1ub3RlcGFkLXNvb25lcnMtaG9wZWZ1bC10by1p bnRlZ3JhdGUtcGllcnJlLWxvdWlzLW1vcmUtb24tb2wiLAogICAgY3NfZnBp ZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRt OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm9rbGFob21h LnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdmVuYWJsZXMtbm90ZXBhZC1zb29uZXJz LWhvcGVmdWwtdG8taW50ZWdyYXRlLXBpZXJyZS1sb3Vpcy1tb3JlLW9uLW9s JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMzAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25v c2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK