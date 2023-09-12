NORMAN — Given the Sooners’ lack of quarterback depth last season, and Jackson Arnold’s status as one of the top recruits in the 2023 class, there was a big question entering this year. How much is Arnold going to see the field? While the Sooners have been adamant about developing Arnold, OU coach Brent Venables gave a good indication for the team’s plans during his press conference on Tuesday. When asked if the Sooners have considered redshirting Arnold at some point this season — which would limit Arnold to only four games — Venables dismissed the idea. “He’s our No. 2 quarterback,” Venables said. “I don’t see any reason we would want to redshirt him. We can’t afford to. We don’t have the depth at that position, so we have to continue to bring him along. What we’re doing with him, I don’t think that’s necessarily indicative of what he can’t do. “We’ll continue to give him some opportunity when it’s the right time. And trying to get him experience, confidence, comfort, all those things through getting him on the field and meaningful playing time.”

It’s clear the Sooners are trying to balance both the present and the future with Arnold. OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby deployed a package against SMU last Saturday centered around the true freshman’s running ability, and Arnold carried the ball four times for 11 yards. Arnold played six total snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Dillon Gabriel is the Sooners’ undisputed starting quarterback this year. But last month, Venables also mentioned that this will be the fifth-year senior’s last season with the Sooners. And with Arnold seeing a few snaps in a competitive game last week, it’s evident the Sooners are trying to find snaps for Arnold to prepare him for his inevitable transition as the team’s future starting quarterback. “I thought he played really tough,” Lebby said about Arnold on Monday. “... I thought he did a really nice job of playing tough and playing physical. Obviously we wanna convert on the fourth-and-one (that he missed). That’s a situation where we had opportunities to get it on second and third down and didn’t. He gets put back in that situation. Mentioned this after the game, but that’s just invaluable experience for him. So, just proud of his toughness and his mindset right now.”

Injury updates

The cheetah position is in a tough spot heading into this Saturday’s matchup with Tulsa. Venables said he’s “hopeful” that Dasan McCullough will be available against the Golden Hurricane. McCullough, who was injured during the season opener against Arkansas State, suited up but did not play against SMU. Venables also said Justin Harrington, who started both games at cheetah, is “banged up” and didn’t say whether he’ll play on Saturday. Venables did say that sophomore cornerback Gentry Williams will be available.

Ethan Downs Named to 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

The OU junior defensive end earned a significant honor on Tuesday. Downs was one of 22 players selected to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the organization announced. The players were selected for their “extraordinary commitment to making a lasting impact off the field,” according to an OU press release. In addition to being the seventh OU player to be named to the Good Works Team, he’s also the only Big 12 player on the team this year.

Venables comments on Texas’ win at Alabama