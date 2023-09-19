NORMAN — There’s a lot of reasons for Brent Venables to be happy. His Sooners ripped through the non-conference slate, finishing a perfect 3-0 while outsourcing opponents 167-28. The Sooners are ranked top-10 nationally in both scoring offense and scoring defense. However, the schedule gets tougher this week as the Sooners begin conference play at Cincinnati (11 a.m. Saturday, Fox Sports). The Bearcats are 2-1 following an overtime loss to Miami (OH) last weekend. Venables previewed Saturday’s game and talked about his team during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. Here’s a look at a few of the highlights:

Venables expecting a battle at line of scrimmage

The Bearcats’ offensive and defensive lines may not be the toughest the Sooners face this season, but they’ll easily be the toughest test yet. OU’s offensive line has been good at keeping Dillon Gabriel protected this season, surrendering just one sack in three games. However, sacks have been a strength for the Bearcats. They’ve recorded 10 total sacks as a team, which is tied for 16th nationally. The Bearcats have also added 20 tackles for loss. Venables is expecting is to be a battle in the trenches. “I know that their front is really, really good and they're experienced, they're battle tested and they've played at a really high level for quite some time,” Venables said. “So they've been a very consistent group of guys. So that's going to be a great challenge. “This is going to be a line of scrimmage football game (on) both sides of the ball. They're physical, they're relentless, aggressive, confident, all those things. So it's going to be an exciting challenge.”

Improvements needed, but Venables impressed with team's rushing defense

One positive development for the Sooners has been their ability to stop the run. The Sooners have surrendered just 240 rushing yards on 103 attempts (2.3 yards per carry), ranking 15th in rushing defense. They’ve also added 26 tackles for loss, which ranks 10th. Through three games last season, the Sooners surrendered 355 yards on 128 attempts (2.77 yards per carry). So what’s the difference so far this season? “We’re more physical, got more guys that can play on the front seven,” Venables said. “I think our secondary support is a little better. But all of it still has a lot of work. More confidence, better fundamentals at times and a little more physicality, just a little more assuredness in the things that we’re doing.”

Sooners preparing to be tested by Emory Jones

The Cincinnati quarterback leads a potent rushing attack. The Bearcats are averaging 235.9 rushing yards per game, which ranks eighth nationally. Jones is second on the team in rushing (48 yards per game) and first in rushing touchdowns (3), while adding 735 passing yards and seven scores through the air.

Venables is expecting Jones and the Bearcats to test OU’s rushing defense.

“I think it's important that you better be fundamentally sound in everything that you're doing because this is a guy who can beat you both with his feet and his arm,” Venables said. “He's got really good weapons surrounding him to help him be a good player. Like all good players and good offenses, you're usually a benefactor of having other good players around you. And he's also very dynamic. He can throw the ball a country mile, and he can pull it down and take it the distance at any time.

“He's a really dangerous player. At the same time, you've got to stay within your scheme and your philosophy. We've got a great challenge. There's no doubt about it. The things that he can do and the headaches that he can cause, his ability to improvise is a tough thing to simulate.”



Injury updates

Venables was vague on the statuses of Reggie Pearson, R Mason Thomas, Jasiah Wagoner, Justin Harrington and Savion Byrd, saying he’s “hopeful” they’ll be available. He expanded a bit on Harrington. “We’re still evaluating Harrington in particular about what his options might be.” During his weekly coaches show on Monday, Venables said Dasan McCullough will be available against Cincinnati after missing the last two games.

Sooners finding success in special teams