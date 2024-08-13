OU notepad: Venables discusses special teams, defensive line, cornerbacks
NORMAN — Oklahoma completed its 10th practice of training camp on Tuesday.
OU coach Brent Venables addressed the media as the Sooners close in on the midway part of camp. Special teams were the primary draw during the open portion of Tuesday's practice, but the Sooners' backup quarterback position and both lines of scrimmage continue to come into focus as the season opener gets closer.
Here's a look at some of the notable things Venables said during his 17-minute appearance with local media:
Place kicker continues to be a battle
After the Sooners ended their pre-practice stretching, they immediately broke out into special teams.
Taking his place as the apparent first-team kicker was transfer Tyler Keltner. Behind him was Moore High School walk-on Liam Evans, with returning starter Zach Schmit taking the third-team reps.
While Schmit's struggles the last two seasons have been well-documented — he made 27 of 39 field-goal attempts — he did make a 55-yard attempt during the open portion of practice.
After an excellent end to last season, Luke Elzinga continues to shore up his grip on the starting punting job. But Venables made it clear that the kicking spot is an ongoing competition.
"Luke Elzinga has been fantastic and our snapping has been good," Venables said, "and we have a real battle at kicker.”
Venables confident in the depth at defensive line
The defensive line, particularly the interior, has been a real question mark for the Sooners. Four of the five players who led the interior in snaps last season are gone, and the coaching staff put a ton of emphasis on adding defensive linemen in the 2024 freshman class and the transfer portal.
But now after a couple weeks of fall camp, Venables believes the defensive line could have more depth than it has the last two seasons. Defensive end Ethan Downs and defensive tackle Da'Jon Terry have established themselves as the leaders, but other guys are coming along, too.
“I think (we can consistently play) anywhere between nine and 11 guys based on what we’ve seen," Venables said. "We’ve seen several guys improve from where we were in the spring. Excited about the guys returning. I think everything starts with Ethan Downs and probably DJ Terry as far as guys who have started. (I) like how guys have come along. We talked about some of our freshmen that got here in the springtime, but I really like the improvement of Gracen Halton and like the improvement of Davon Sears. Certainly (Damonic) Williams has done a really nice job of working and learning and getting better and earning the trust of his teammates and developing relationships there
"Jayden Jackson and David Stone have done a nice job as well... (Ashton Sanders) is a guy that, he’s just been on a steady incline of improvement. So those guys inside, I feel really good about where we’re at. We’ve got to stay healthy there, I think that goes without saying. And then outside, I like the improvement that we’ve seen. R Mason Thomas, Caiden Wollard, PJ Adeboware (and) Trace Ford... I really think we’re going to have some young guys, whether that’s a Danny Okoye amongst others that has a chance to jump in that mix. I’m really excited about that group of guys up front.”
Injury report
Venables confirmed that wide receiver Jayden Gibson will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury last week. Outside of that, Venables noted that any other injuries are normal "bumps and bruises."
Wide receivers Jalil Farooq and Andrel Anthony were seen on the field, while Nic Anderson did not participate in the open portion of practice. Gentry Williams was fully dressed out, though Dasan McCullough was seen wearing a boot and riding a scooter.
Most notably, center Troy Everett appeared to be a full participant in practice.
Who's been the most consistent cornerback?
According to Venables, the answer may be surprising.
While discussing the Sooners' cornerback room, which is expected to be led by Woodi Washington and Williams, Venables made sure to shout out his unofficial MVP of the position group.
“Kani Walker, he may have been our most consistent (player) so far at corner," Venables said.
Walker saw a ton of playing time last season, logging 428 snaps — the eighth most on the defense, per Pro Football Focus — while totaling 24 tackles and an interception. With Kendel Dolby logging a ton of reps at the cheetah position, Walker could again see a big role in the Sooners' secondary.
"... Kani has really picked up where he left off late in the year last year, he’s playing really well, had a great spring," Venables said. "He’s had his best eight months since he’s been here."
Here's everything else Venables had to say about the cornerback room.
"Dez Malone has been fantastic. Jacobe Johnson is having a really good camp. We know Jacobe’s really long and aggressive, was a fantastic special teams player a year ago, and that really helped his confidence as he’s learning how to be a corner and he’s making improvement daily there. Eli Bowen has been a guy that’s been a really good football player, nothing’s too overwhelming for him, the moment’s never too big for Eli. He’s got great instincts. Super good technique.
"Then Jeremiah Newcombe, he’s been a dog in camp. He’s been aggressive and tough and super knowledgeable. Well-skilled. Devon Jordan, same thing. Guys that can go out there and line up and play corner, they’re fearless, confident, still learning, but that’s the group of guys, top to bottom, we’re better at corner than at any time that we’ve been here the last two and a half years."
Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!