NORMAN — Oklahoma completed its 10th practice of training camp on Tuesday. OU coach Brent Venables addressed the media as the Sooners close in on the midway part of camp. Special teams were the primary draw during the open portion of Tuesday's practice, but the Sooners' backup quarterback position and both lines of scrimmage continue to come into focus as the season opener gets closer. Here's a look at some of the notable things Venables said during his 17-minute appearance with local media:

Place kicker continues to be a battle

After the Sooners ended their pre-practice stretching, they immediately broke out into special teams. Taking his place as the apparent first-team kicker was transfer Tyler Keltner. Behind him was Moore High School walk-on Liam Evans, with returning starter Zach Schmit taking the third-team reps. While Schmit's struggles the last two seasons have been well-documented — he made 27 of 39 field-goal attempts — he did make a 55-yard attempt during the open portion of practice. After an excellent end to last season, Luke Elzinga continues to shore up his grip on the starting punting job. But Venables made it clear that the kicking spot is an ongoing competition. "Luke Elzinga has been fantastic and our snapping has been good," Venables said, "and we have a real battle at kicker.”

Venables confident in the depth at defensive line

The defensive line, particularly the interior, has been a real question mark for the Sooners. Four of the five players who led the interior in snaps last season are gone, and the coaching staff put a ton of emphasis on adding defensive linemen in the 2024 freshman class and the transfer portal. But now after a couple weeks of fall camp, Venables believes the defensive line could have more depth than it has the last two seasons. Defensive end Ethan Downs and defensive tackle Da'Jon Terry have established themselves as the leaders, but other guys are coming along, too. “I think (we can consistently play) anywhere between nine and 11 guys based on what we’ve seen," Venables said. "We’ve seen several guys improve from where we were in the spring. Excited about the guys returning. I think everything starts with Ethan Downs and probably DJ Terry as far as guys who have started. (I) like how guys have come along. We talked about some of our freshmen that got here in the springtime, but I really like the improvement of Gracen Halton and like the improvement of Davon Sears. Certainly (Damonic) Williams has done a really nice job of working and learning and getting better and earning the trust of his teammates and developing relationships there "Jayden Jackson and David Stone have done a nice job as well... (Ashton Sanders) is a guy that, he’s just been on a steady incline of improvement. So those guys inside, I feel really good about where we’re at. We’ve got to stay healthy there, I think that goes without saying. And then outside, I like the improvement that we’ve seen. R Mason Thomas, Caiden Wollard, PJ Adeboware (and) Trace Ford... I really think we’re going to have some young guys, whether that’s a Danny Okoye amongst others that has a chance to jump in that mix. I’m really excited about that group of guys up front.”

Injury report

Venables confirmed that wide receiver Jayden Gibson will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury last week. Outside of that, Venables noted that any other injuries are normal "bumps and bruises." Wide receivers Jalil Farooq and Andrel Anthony were seen on the field, while Nic Anderson did not participate in the open portion of practice. Gentry Williams was fully dressed out, though Dasan McCullough was seen wearing a boot and riding a scooter. Most notably, center Troy Everett appeared to be a full participant in practice.

