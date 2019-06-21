With Oklahoma landing the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2021, SoonerScoop.com has looked at Brock Vandagriff's decision from nearly every angle but what about the historical one. Only once before have the Sooners had the country's best prospect but who are their 10 best recruiting wins through the years? This isn't necessarily about who became the best player but simply who, at the time, were the massive wins on the recruiting trail for Oklahoma - hard fought battles, going outside of their normal recruiting areas, etc.

10. Malcolm Kelly

The Story: Kelly may not be quite as highly ranked as a few other members of this group but was one of the bigger, and better, Oklahoma-Texas battles of the mid-2000s. It was an era full of such battles but Kelly, who admitted to growing up thinking of being like former Texas star Roy Williams chose to follow another East Texas star from the 2004 class, who will discuss a bit later. Oh and it's worth noting that Kelly also played a big role in Oklahoma choosing to evaluate, eventually offering, and landing Trent Williams.

9. Curtis Lofton

The Story: Speaking of rivalry battles over players that seemed destined to head elsewhere, it's well known at this point that Lofton grew up a huge Oklahoma State fan. The big linebacker from Kingfisher went from near total obscurity to being a national level recruit in the matter of a few months. As that happened Oklahoma and Oklahoma State entered an intense battle that was won, in no small part, by Brent Venables.

8. Spencer Rattler

The Story: This one is so fresh in the mind it may end up moving up the charts but let's be realistic here, Rattler's ranking on this list is far more about his ranking above than some incredible battle. Rattler chose the Sooners early and few seemed that close to their lead in his recruitment from beginning to end. Still such a special talent from a non-traditional area of recruitment can't be ignored.

7. Reggie Smith

The Story: Being an in-state guy Smith, for a time, was taken a bit for granted for a while with many just feeling the Oklahoma City area native would wind up a Sooner. But as time went on a familiar foe started to become a real issue, John Blake at Nebraska really turned some heads around Smith's decision. Then, just before National Signing Day a final in-home visit, reportedly, turned a little testy when Blake faced some tough questions and suddenly the Sooners jumped right back into thing. There was also some feeling that even with the Sooners getting back on top, helped by a raucous Oklahoma home game in basketball that saw Smith's name chanted, they had to fight to hold off USC at the end.



6. Brendan Radley-Hiles

The Story: This one is another that is fresh in the mind but the effects are still being felt several years later. You ask an Oklahoma recruit who they know and if there isn't an obvious connection, then the answer is likely 'Bookie'. Radley-Hiles didn't have the freshman year that some were expecting but he was still one of the most sought after cornerbacks in the country in 2018.

5. Jadon Haselwood

The Story: Haselwood, like many on this list, is from the recent era but it's just impossible to ignore how special a get he was for the Sooners. He signed with Oklahoma on Dec. 19 but kept all of it quiet until the Army All-American Bowl when he announced to the world he was heading to Oklahoma publicly. Haselwood is a dynamic talent from a state loaded with prospects and gave Oklahoma a huge win on SEC turf.

4. Joe Mixon

The Story: This was a recruiting battle that went down to the very end and, in hindsight, seems like it was a bit funny that it actually happened. Mixon was down to pretty much Oklahoma and UCLA at the time of his choice with a large majority of the world expecting the Bruins to land their in-state prospect. But Oklahoma, led by Cale Gundy, worked hard on Mixon and when he put on the Oklahoma hat at the Army All-American Bowl the Sooners had their biggest announcement at the game since the No. 1 guy on this list 10 years earlier.

3. Gerald McCoy

The Story: McCoy is another guy that was assumed as an Oklahoma guy for quite some time based on his location. However, Notre Dame, and notably, USC made a real run at his signature with the Trojans pushing him right until the final moments. However, his bond with the Sooners, and that of his family's bond, was too strong for anyone to turn away and he went onto an illustrious career in Norman and the NFL.

2. Brock Vandagriff

The Story: Not only did Oklahoma, like with Haselwood, go into the heart of the South and land a huge commitment but they did so with the nation's No. 1 overall prospect. Vandagriff is a massive talent at the quarterback position and could be the catalyst for a 2021 class that has the potential to be a special group for the Sooners.

1. Adrian Peterson

The Story: Could there be any other? Peterson is one of the most coveted recruits in the modern era of recruiting and the Sooners made all the right moves in landing him. From visiting his father in prison to simply making it known the expectation at Oklahoma. For some time Peterson seemed destined to land at Texas but, in one of the bloodiest Red River recruiting battles in memory, things started to turn when Peterson was on hand for the 65-13 2003 victory inside the Cotton Bowl. From there the Sooners, led by Cale Gundy, and Darrell Wyatt were impossible to hold off and he announced as much at the 2004 Army All-American Bowl.