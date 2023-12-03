The No. 12-ranked Sooners (10-2) accepted an invite to the Alamo Bowl, where they will matchup with No. 14-ranked Arizona. It marks the Sooners' return to the Alamo Bowl for the second time in three seasons, defeating Oregon 47-32 in 2021. The Sooners narrowly missed out on a New Year's Six Bowl bid, finishing just outside the top 11.

Opening statement: "On behalf of our program, our players, our coaches, Sooner nation, couldn’t be more thrilled to have an opportunity to come back to the Valero Alamo Bowl. Y’all do everything first class. It’s a great venue. Gonna be an awesome night on the 28th. The college football world is going to be in for a treat. Two really, really good football teams (that) are playing their best football as the season is winding down. I’d just like to congratulate Coach Fisch and his staff, his football team for what an amazing turnaround. Just two short years ago they won just one game. And the turnaround has been quite remarkable. Doing it the right way. They’ve recruited very well and they’ve developed incredibly well."

Led by again, as coach said, they had a quarterback change in redshirt freshman quarterback Noah Fifita and the rest of their skill players, offense is going to get a lot of the headlines but I agree with Coach Fisch, how well they’re playing on defense. Just as a football team winning their last six games and just a fantastic job building a program the right way. Thrilled for our fans, for our players for the opportunity to be able to compete in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

"It’s going to be a great opportunity for our fans, our players’ families to be able to get there. Very convenient for them. And you know, for me this is two short years ago is where I got a chance to watch our players as I became the head coach, watch Coach Stoops go out one last time against the University of Oregon. And so it’ll be a treat for me as well to be able to go back to San Antonio again.

"And I’d also just like to say thank you to the committee for again creating such a highly thought of matchup. Again, it’s two top 15 teams going at it. As you said, other than the playoff matchups this will be the most highest ranked matchup of the bowl season. And we couldn’t again be more thrilled and proud of our players and all of their work."

Can you talk about the transformation of the program after finishing 6-7 last season?: "Since we played Florida State in our bowl game last year, we lost 42 scholarship players. We have 63 new players this year — both freshmen and 17 transfers. It’s been a lot of fun building it, watching this team come together. The chemistry, the cohesion, the work, the leadership, the maturation of the team, it’s been a lot of fun to be a part of. Our coaches and players have worked tirelessly to give ourselves a chance.

"We lost two games where we came up short by eight points and bounced back. Seeing our team be in some valleys along the way, really love how we responded every step of the way. And building the foundation as we transform and move into the SEC, being our last year in the Big 12. Again, couldn’t have been more proud of the growth and again the maturation that has taken place this year by a bunch of guys that have been highly invested in this program. Several seniors including Dillon Gabriel, Drake Stoops, Jalil Farooq on the offensive side and then Danny Stutsman, Isaiah Coe, Jordan Kelley, Woodi Washington, Billy Bowman amongst others on our defense."

How big have Dillon Gabriel and Drake Stoops been this season?: "“Drake led the Big 12 in receptions. I think he had almost 40 catches here in the last few games of the season. They’re both playing their best football right now. Dillon has broken several college football records this season. I think he’s fourth all-time in total yards and touchdowns. Those two, their chemistry, the respect, work that they have for one another. And how they’ve led our team. They’re great leaders. They bring out the best in everybody and they can reproduce who they are. And they’ve done exactly that and helped transform our locker room.”

Can you talk about the recent hires of Seth Littrell as offensive coordinator and Joe Jon Finley as co-offensive coordinator?: "Really cool for me. My filter for making that decision…it always goes back to…it’s pretty simple: what’s best for our players and then what’s best for our staff. And as I visited with several coaches across the country and looked at our team and what we’ve recruited, and again the staff that we have right now on offense prior to making that decision, everything continued to bring me back to Seth and Joe Jon as co-coordinators.

“So really thrilled being a part of Seth and Joe Jon — their collegiate careers here at the University of Oklahoma back in the late 90s and early part of the 2000s with both of them. Relationships that go back to when they’re 17, 18, 19 years old and recruiting them or being a part of their collegiate careers. Then seeing them now as husbands and fathers and tremendous leaders and excellent in what they do as football coaches. Some of the best in college football. So that’s really been cool for me to be a small part of watching that and putting that together. I could be more excited for the future holds and to continue the offensive success that we’ve had and continue to evolve and develop our offensive side of the ball into one of the most explosive units in all of college football.”