“It comes with the position. I’m prepared for it. I’ve been doing it my whole life,” Gabriel said Thursday after OU’s second spring practice. “Like I said, I knew what I was getting into. But I’m blessed to be here. I’m grateful for this opportunity. I know it’s a blessing to be here so I don’t ever take that lightly.”

In his first season leading the Sooners, he quickly realized the expectations were higher in Norman than most places. And the scrutiny and criticism only grew throughout the 2022 season, as Oklahoma finished with its worst record since 1998 at 6-7.

A year ago, Dillon Gabriel was still learning what it meant to be the starting quarterback at Oklahoma.

Now a year later, Gabriel said he’s embracing his role as the starting quarterback at Oklahoma. And it’s not that he didn’t do so last year when he arrived as a transfer from UCF. But now, after a rough first season, he’s more comfortable in that role, which has become one of the most illustrious in school history.

“This is my team and (I’m) taking full reins of that,” Gabriel said. “I think that’s the next step – seeing where I can take this thing. Not just where it’s at, but taking it to a whole other level. That’s important on my end but also leading, being more vocal… I’m just focused on that and making sure I’m coming to work every day because I’m setting the tone.”

Typically, a team’s best players are its best leaders. Gabriel understands that, knowing he has to improve in his second season.

Statistically, Gabriel was one of the best quarterbacks in college football and the Big 12, totaling 3,168 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions while posting a 62.7 completion percentage. But watch Gabriel’s 2022 tape and it’s obvious he sometimes left much to be desired, whether it was missing open receivers or taking unnecessary sacks at crucial points in games.

And at a place like Oklahoma, which has had four Heisman-Trophy winning quarterbacks in the past 20 years, that type of inconsistent play is foreign. Gabriel isn’t going to become Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray overnight, but he knows he can be better in Year 2, and he has to be if OU wants to avoid another disappointing season.

“I want to play my game, I want to be really consistent, be accurate and, obviously, win,” Gabriel said. “That’s been a big emphasis for me. Whatever it is, just having that attitude that (winning) is a habit. Emphasizing that habit with every rep, obviously that’s the goal, but making that a point of emphasis.”

So far this spring, those around Gabriel say they anticipate a big season in Year 2.

Junior receiver Jalil Farooq said Gabriel “has grown so much over time, so I'm very excited to see him play this year. It's gonna be a great year for him.” And offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said Gabriel has taken command of the quarterback room and is much further along than he was this time a year ago.

“He understands what it looks like every single Saturday now after going through it, which is a huge part of being here too,” Lebby said. “It’s an advantage too now. He’s had really good growth in the meeting room. He’ll continue to do so. He’ll continue to lead that group and our unit and our football team the right way. I’m looking forward to him doing so.”

Gabriel has also made it a point to take freshman quarterback and former five-star standout Jackson Arnold under his wing this spring. Many anticipate Arnold to be the next great quarterback at Oklahoma, but will have to wait behind Gabriel this season, which might not be the worst thing.

Few freshman are ready to start from Day 1 and Gabriel, 22, possesses a maturity that Arnold, 18, could learn from.

“He’s a great dude,” Gabriel said of Arnold. “I got to host him and obviously, I’ve built a relationship with him through his recruiting process. That was really cool. A great family. I know the mom, know the dad, met the dogs. He’s just a good dude. And physically, he’s got everything he wants to do. Just learning freshman things – he’s going to be just fine.

“More than his game, I just like the type of person he is. I think it takes that kind of person to be a quarterback – super selfless, loving, and caring and that’s what we need. Not ‘me’ guys, but ‘we’ guys.”

Arnold’s time will come soon enough, though. For now, it’s still Gabriel’s team.

And the hope for him, and his team, is that it looks a lot different in 2023.

“Being here in Year 2,” Gabriel said, “it’s a night and day difference.”