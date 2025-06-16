Ranking OU's 2025 opponents: Temple

Editor's note: This is a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2025. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on Temple, the team ranked 10th in this series. Only one of Oklahoma's four non-conference games deserves a second glance. And it isn't Temple. The Owls come into the 2025 season without a ton of expectations. The program posted a 3-9 record last season, with their lone wins coming against Tulsa, Utah State and Florida Atlantic. They've posted a 13-43 overall record over the last five seasons, and they hired a new head coach — K.C. Keeler — during the offseason as the program searches for its first winning season since 2019. That likely won't impact the Sooners, who already beat Temple last season, 51-3. However, this matchup in Week 3 will offer some intrigue. The Sooners travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to take on the Owls for just the second time in program history and the first time since 1942. The two teams have met just three times before, with OU holding a 2-1 series advantage. The Sooners will be very heavily favored. But this will be a unique venue and the only time OU plays away from home until the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 11. Here's a look at what the Sooners will face when they take on the Owls:

Advertisement

GAME INFO

When: 11 a.m. Sept. 13 Where: Lincoln Financial Field TV: ESPN2



OUINSIDER METRICS

Significance: 6/10 Difficulty: 5/10 Entertainment Value: 5/10 Total score: 16/30 — Even with Michigan as a marquee early-season matchup, this season will feature one of least-entertaining non-conference schedule for the Sooners in recent memory. The Owls don't project to be a major factor in the American Athletic Conference, and they're not going to be a betting favorite to upset the Sooners. But, the trip to Philadelphia is noteworthy. The Sooners rarely play games so far north, and playing in Philadelphia will certainly inject some energy into the game. It should be a unique road trip for OU fans who are traveling to the game. Plus, even if the Sooners are heavily favored, Temple is still a unique matchup. Before last season, the two teams hadn't played since the end of World War Two. It's highly likely the two teams won't square off again for decades. So there should be some entertainment value here, even if the game ends without being competitive. It's also worth noting this will be the first early kickoff of the season for OU. They'll have at least four of those this season.

TEMPLE BASIC STATS

2024 STATS Record: 3-9 Points per game: 19.58 Opponent points per game: 35.42 Total offense: 308.8 yards per game Total defense: 418.4 yards per game KEY RETURNERS QB Evan Simon (2,032 passing yards, 15 TD, 9 INT, 58% completion, 191 rushing yards, 3 TD) RB Terrez Worthy (79 carries, 425 yards, 4 TD) KEY DEPARTURES WR Dante Wright (61 receptions, 792 yards, 6 TD) LB Tyquan King (111 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble) LB DJ Woodbury (103 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT) DL Diwun Black (23 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sack)

ANALYSIS

The good news for the Owls is that this fall is essentially a clean slate. They return their starting quarterback and running back from a season ago, giving their offense a foundation. But outside of that, most of their key pieces on both sides of the ball are gone, giving their new coach an opportunity to build something different. That's really the name of the game for Temple. They posted three consecutive three-win seasons under former coach Sean Drayton, and it's clear that the program is in desperate need of a new direction. It wasn't that long ago when Temple posted five straight winning seasons from 2015-2019, including back-to-back 10-win seasons. Their location is a huge boost to their recruiting, and all it'd take is a couple solid seasons under Keeler for Temple to get back on track. But all of that is unlikely to occur this season. Right now, the Owls are in a full rebuild. Despite a new environment and an early-season road game, the Sooners should have little issues repeating their dominant performance against Temple from a season ago.

OUINSIDER SCHEDULE SERIES