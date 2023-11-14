The Sooners released their full 2024 schedule on Tuesday afternoon, marking their final season as a member of the Big 12. The 2024 season will also be the Sooners' first at Love's Field, their new stadium.

The Oklahoma softball team now knows what it'll be facing this spring.

The Sooners open the season at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Mexico on Feb. 8 with four games against Utah Valley, Duke, Washington and Long Beach State. The Sooner play every game on the road or at a neutral site for the first three weeks of the season before playing their first game at Love's Field on March 1 against Miami (OH).

The Sooners then play 10 consecutive home games, which includes a three-game series against Iowa State on March 8-10 to open conference play.

During conference play, the Sooners will play three-game series at Texas Tech, Kansas, Texas and UCF. Their home conference series includes Iowa State, Baylor, BYU, Houston and Oklahoma State. The Bedlam series is set for May 3-5 and is the Sooners' final games of the regular season.

The first game of the Baylor series will be played at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on March 22.

The Big 12 tournament is set for May 8-11 at Hall of Fame Stadium. The NCAA Regional Tournament is set for May 17-19 and the Super Regional Tournament for May 24-26. The Women's College World Series is scheduled for May 30 through June 7.

The Sooners, who've won three consecutive national championships, are on a quest for their fourth straight title and the program's eighth overall.