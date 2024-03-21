NORMAN — Kelly Maxwell is no stranger to Hall of Fame Stadium.

Maxwell made several trips to Oklahoma City as the ace pitcher for Oklahoma State, most notably during the 2021 Women's College Series. There, she solidified herself as one of the best pitchers in softball, as she recorded 34 strikeouts while surrendering just eight total runs across three games.

While Maxwell eventually grew quite comfortable at Hall of Fame, she described her first experience there as "nerve wracking."

"I think you kind of have to use the crowd to your advantage," Maxwell said. "You have to realize that they’re cheering maybe for the other team but in a way they’re cheering for you too. They’re just softball fans."

On Friday, Maxwell will likely make her first appearance at Hall of Fame as a Sooner. The Sooners take on Baylor at 6 p.m. Friday in Oklahoma City for the first game of a three-game series, before returning to Love's Field for the remainder of the weekend.

It comes at a good time for the Sooners' pitching staff.

Heading into the season, OU coach Patty Gasso and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha were tasked with figuring out how to handle a staff of six quality players. While the Sooners have leaned away from relying too heavily on one pitcher in recent years, there was still plenty to figure out.

Maxwell has helped make it easy, as the veteran has emerged as the Sooners' top option. She leads the Sooners in innings pitched (48.0) and strikeouts (56) while surrendering just 27 hits and nine runs on an opponent batting average of .184. She started the first game in both of the Sooners' first two conference series against Texas Tech and Iowa State, helping to set an early tone.

"I’ve been feeling like I’m really freed up," Maxwell said. "Just not having any thought in my mind. Really keeping it team-oriented rather than worrying about yourself and stats and expectations. So just being able to feel free and rely on my preparation through the physical side, mental, tactical. Just really relying on that."

Behind her, things are taking shape. True sophomore Kierston Deal has emerged in recent weeks and had started two games in conference play. In her last 25.1 innings pitched, she's surrendered just 11 hits and two runs while striking out 28 batters.

"KD (Deal) has a little sass to her that I really, really like," OU centerfielder Jayda Coleman said. "That’s what I love about all of our pitchers. They all have a different vibe and a different tone and rhythm to them. So it’s really fun getting to see KD find hers. I know last year she was kind of trying to find her rhythm, her tone, her personality-type thing. I think she’s really getting it now and it’s more comfortable for the defense to know, "OK, she wants us to talk to her. She wants us to encourage her.' Those type of things. Getting to see her get more comfortable with who she wants to be and what kind of pitcher she wants to be is really good to see."

Rounding out the presumed top three is Nicole May. It's been the May-Maxwell-Deal trio that has accounted for all six of the starts in conference play and 25 of 29 total starts for the staff this season.

May's counting stats are down slightly compared to last year, but she's again in the midst of a solid campaign: 41 innings pitched, 31 hits, nine earned runs, 15 walks, 49 strikeouts, .205 batting average.

"I think sometimes people panic because she gives up a ground ball up the middle," Gasso said. "I mean, she's getting us outs. She's getting us wins. She's keeping the opponent from scoring. So it's not always about the strikeout. Our defense is really good, so if you can get us fly balls and just these ground balls for us, we know how to get out of innings. If we give up a score, we know how to rebound and come back hard and make up that run that maybe we didn't make a play on defense or what have you. If a pitcher gives up a home run, we know how to pick you up. They know that. So she's doing everything we need and more. I've been very, very pleased."

While that trio has separated themselves, the Sooners remain very confident in Karlie Keeney, Paytn Monticelli and SJ Geurin. Keeney has been the primary relief pitcher through the first two conference series and ranks third on the team in innings pitched (33.2).

The Sooners 'pitching staff has continued to emphasize being team-first, and that roles can fluctuate as the season continues.

"I think it can change anytime," Maxwell said. "We have six pitchers that all six of them can be really great. And I think when one’s not going good we have five others that can pick you up. Just knowing that we have each other’s back in those type of situations."

As the Sooners (28-1, 6-0 Big 12) head into the midway point of the season, Gasso is excited to watch the pitching staff continue to grow."

"A lot of players are trying to get into this lineup," Gasso said. "But we have a pitching staff of six, and I mentioned this to the team the other day. If you're a pitcher, you're just begging for anything. I mean, throw me a bone, a hitter or two. Because obviously, rarely are you gonna see all six in one game, and they're just waiting patiently and they're working diligently in the bullpen. So they're ready.

"I'm really excited to see as we go, every weekend's gonna be a little tougher for us now. I'd like to see how this pitching staff performs as a team."

The Sooners take on Baylor on Friday in Oklahoma City before playing at Love's Field at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. All three games will be on ESPN+.