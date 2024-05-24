Oklahoma became the first team to earn a victory in the 2024 NCAA Softball Super Regional round on Thursday with an 11-3 run-rule victory over No. 15 seed Florida State.

The Sooners have been the most dominating force in college softball—and perhaps college athletics—over the past several years, setting a ridiculous number of NCAA records during a three-year run of consecutive national championships.

On Thursday night, they added to their laundry list of accomplishments by becoming the first-ever program to win 17 consecutive NCAA tournament games.