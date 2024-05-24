OU softball sets another NCAA record in 11-3 win over Florida State
Oklahoma became the first team to earn a victory in the 2024 NCAA Softball Super Regional round on Thursday with an 11-3 run-rule victory over No. 15 seed Florida State.
The Sooners have been the most dominating force in college softball—and perhaps college athletics—over the past several years, setting a ridiculous number of NCAA records during a three-year run of consecutive national championships.
On Thursday night, they added to their laundry list of accomplishments by becoming the first-ever program to win 17 consecutive NCAA tournament games.
The last time the Sooners lost a game in the NCAA Tournament was June 6, 2022, when the UCLA Bruins beat OU 7-3 to force an if-necessary game to decide which of them would advance to the WCWS Finals. Just a couple of hours later, Oklahoma made the decision easy, blasting UCLA 15-0 (5 inn.) to advance to the Championship series, which they'd eventually win as well.
Now, nearly two years and another national championship later, the Sooners are still winning. Thursday night's win was also OU's 15th consecutive Super Regional victory, dating back to their Super Regional loss at Alabama in 2015.
Oklahoma (53-6) is now one win away from advancing to its eighth-consecutive Women's College World Series appearance and also rides an eight-game winning streak into Friday. The Sooners and Seminoles are set for first pitch at 7:05 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
