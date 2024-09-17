OU softball: Sooners land commitment from Malaya Majam-Finch

The familiar "Go Boomer" post from OU softball coach Patty Gasso came last Monday night, signaling a positive sign for the Sooners.
The reason for the post came just a few minutes later.
2026 softball prospect Malaya Majam-Finch announced her commitment to the Sooners in a social media post.
The pitcher is the niece of Jennie Finch, who won a gold and silver Olympic medal as a pitcher for the United States. Finch was inducted into the National Softball Hall of Fame in 2019.
But her niece has developed into quite the prospect in the 2026 class. Malaya, who attends Fullerton High School in California, is ranked as the 25th best recruit in the 2026 class.
Malaya had been on the Sooners' radar for a while, attending an OU fall camp last month. In addition to OU, UCLA and Florida State had shown interest in her, but it was the Sooners who won the bid.
