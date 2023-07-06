Oklahoma softball landed its second commitment via the transfer portal on Thursday.

Former Furman catcher and shortstop Riley Ludlam is transferring to the Sooners, via a report from Extra Inning Softball.

Ludlam spent the past three seasons at Furman, making 120 starts while playing both shortstop and catcher. In 2022, she posted a .289 batting average to go with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 35 RBIs. She was named to the All-Southern Conference first team.

Ludlam’s experience at shortstop could be critical, particularly with the departure of OU standout shortstop Grace Lyons.

Ludlam becomes the second transfer player to join the Sooners this offseason. OU landed former Wisconsin pitcher Paytn Monticelli on Wednesday.



