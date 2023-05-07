Heading into this weekend’s Bedlam series, Patty Gasso wanted to see how her team performed in a hostile environment. The Sooners appeared to handle it just fine. The nation’s top-ranked team went into Stillwater and swept the Cowgirls (8-3, 4-2, 5-1), finishing their regular season with a 49-1 overall record and an 18-0 record in conference play. The Cowgirls gave the Sooners trouble early in Game 1, taking a 3-1 lead into the second inning. But three runs from the Sooners in the top of the second gave them the lead for good. The Sooners were in danger for most of Game 2, trailing 2-0 entering the top of the seventh before the Sooners responded with four runs in the top of the frame. In Sunday’s Game 3, the Sooners notched two-run innings in the third and the fifth to create enough separation.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ic2wiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCB8J2QnvCdkKzwnZCtIPCdkKLwnZCnIPCdkI7wnZCk8J2QpfCd kJrwnZCh8J2QqPCdkKbwnZCaIPCfp7k8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ2hhbXBpb25zaGlwTWluZHNldD9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0NoYW1waW9uc2hpcE1pbmRzZXQ8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9lV1FNWVNIUUxtIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vZVdRTVlTSFFMbTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPa2xhaG9tYSBT b2Z0YmFsbCAoQE9VX1NvZnRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL09VX1NvZnRiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjU1MzI1OTgxOTcwOTI3NjE3 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSA3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

With the Sooners now off until next weekend’s Big 12 Tournament, here’s a look at the main takeaways from their sweep of the Cowgirls:

DEFENSE

— Sooners hold off explosive Cowgirls offense: As good as their offense has been this season, the main question going into the weekend centered around the Sooners’ defense. The Cowgirls’ offense has been really good this season, ranking 17th nationally in runs per game (6.25). OU’s defense, like it has all season, was up to the challenge. Though the Cowgirls totaled 19 hits, the Sooners allowed just six runs and held the Cowgirls well below their season average. — All four OU pitchers see action, make plays: It’s been the backbone all season for OU. Though Gasso has typically opted to give her primary pitchers — Alex Storako, Nicole May and Jordy Bahl — each one start during a three-game series, freshman Kierston Deal saw some unexpected playing time on Saturday in relief of May. She recorded two strikeouts and retired all four batters she faced in 1.1 innings, playing a key role in the Sooners’ come-from-behind win in Game 2. Bahl earned the win in Game 1, recording eight strikeouts and surrendering five hits and three earned runs. May recorded four strikeouts and surrendered eight hits and two earned runs. Storako got the win in Game 3 with four strikeouts, six hits and one earned run.



Offense

— Sooners struggle in Game 2, explode late: It was an uncharacteristic struggle through six innings for the OU offense, which leads the nation in scoring. But they got it going in the top of the seventh, recording five of their eight hits in the frame. Alynah Torres, Cydney Sanders and Tiare Jennings recorded RBIs in the frame, with Jennings’ double RBI giving the team their first lead of the game. Outside of Game 2, the Sooners’ offense found success. Sanders led the way in Game 1 with team highs in hits (3) and RBIs (3). In Game 2, it was Grace Lyons leading the way with three RBIs and two hits. Up next: The Sooners will compete in the Big 12 Tournament at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The tournament begins Thursday, with No. 1 seed OU taking on the winner of Baylor/Iowa State at 1 p.m. on Friday. Here’s the full schedule for the tournament:

