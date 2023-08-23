NORMAN — Coming into the 2023 season, Marcus Major knows his role.

He’s the veteran of Oklahoma’s running back room.

The redshirt senior is one of only two upperclassmen running backs on the Sooners’ roster, the other being junior Tawee Walker. It’d also be difficult to find anyone on the roster with more institutional knowledge than Major, who’s spent all five of his collegiate seasons with the Sooners.

“I feel like I'm taking a bigger role,” Major said during Tuesday’s media availability. “Me being an older guy, I feel like I've got more responsibilities. Not just only trying to carry the load but trying to bring the guys with me. Just keeping up, taking it day by day.”

That leadership has been on display during the Sooners' preseason practices. Major has often taken the first reps during position group drills and has seen plenty of work with starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

But Major doesn’t see himself only bringing a veteran presence. He’s confident he can help on the field, too. The only question is his health.

It’s been a struggle for Major to consistently stay on the field. The former Rivals four-star prospect missed much of 2019, his freshman season, with an injury. Major also missed most of the 2021 season due to being ruled academically ineligible.

It appeared everything was coming together for Major in 2022. He entered the season as the No. 2 running back behind Eric Gray and saw consistent playing time, recording 33 carries for 164 yards and five total touchdowns in the Sooners’ first four games. But Major’s role diminished down the stretch as he struggled with injuries.

The potential for production has never been an issue for Major. In the 2020 Cotton Bowl win over Florida, Major turned nine carries into 110 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown run. It’s just been a struggle to consistently stay on the field.