OU veteran RB Marcus Major taking a 'bigger role' heading into fifth season
NORMAN — Coming into the 2023 season, Marcus Major knows his role.
He’s the veteran of Oklahoma’s running back room.
The redshirt senior is one of only two upperclassmen running backs on the Sooners’ roster, the other being junior Tawee Walker. It’d also be difficult to find anyone on the roster with more institutional knowledge than Major, who’s spent all five of his collegiate seasons with the Sooners.
“I feel like I'm taking a bigger role,” Major said during Tuesday’s media availability. “Me being an older guy, I feel like I've got more responsibilities. Not just only trying to carry the load but trying to bring the guys with me. Just keeping up, taking it day by day.”
That leadership has been on display during the Sooners' preseason practices. Major has often taken the first reps during position group drills and has seen plenty of work with starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
But Major doesn’t see himself only bringing a veteran presence. He’s confident he can help on the field, too. The only question is his health.
It’s been a struggle for Major to consistently stay on the field. The former Rivals four-star prospect missed much of 2019, his freshman season, with an injury. Major also missed most of the 2021 season due to being ruled academically ineligible.
It appeared everything was coming together for Major in 2022. He entered the season as the No. 2 running back behind Eric Gray and saw consistent playing time, recording 33 carries for 164 yards and five total touchdowns in the Sooners’ first four games. But Major’s role diminished down the stretch as he struggled with injuries.
The potential for production has never been an issue for Major. In the 2020 Cotton Bowl win over Florida, Major turned nine carries into 110 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown run. It’s just been a struggle to consistently stay on the field.
Staying healthy hasn’t just been the primary focus for Major. The coaching staff has been focused on it, too.
“I think everyone knows I’m a fan of his,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “(He’s) a guy that’s incredibly talented. We’ve gotta keep him on the field. He’s gotta be able to stay on the field.
“He’s a guy that’s had 14 good practices and a guy who’s had really good toughness in the room. He’s had really good leadership. So we’re looking for big things out of Marcus. Continue to keep him healthy and get him on the field every Saturday.”
Of course, Major is facing significant competition for playing time in 2023. Sophomore Jovantae Barnes emerged as a real weapon for the Sooners late last year and has long been projected as the starter this season. Fellow second-year player Gavin Sawchuk impressed in last year’s Cheez-It Bowl with 15 carries for 100 yards and a score, and he figures to be heavily in the mix for snaps.
But it’s possible all three players could see the field, particularly early in the season. Last year the Sooners ran the ball on 56% of its offensive plays, the 26th-highest mark in the country, and Lebby said multiple players will see carries in the season opener against Arkansas State on Sept. 2.
Either way, Major embraces the competition.
“They've progressed so much since they've been here,” Major said of Barnes and Sawchuk. “And it's only made me better. It's making each other better. Iron sharpens iron. I appreciate them for being here, making me go every day and making me be my best every day. And the competition is fun. I love it.”
Heading into his fifth season, Major has a lot of goals for himself. But the main one is staying healthy and giving himself a chance to play.
“I just want to complete the season out with no problems,” Major said. “Just being here for my team. I just want to help throughout those 12 weeks.”