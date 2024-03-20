Owen Hollenbeck has a sister at the University of Oklahoma, and it was Bill Bedenbaugh that gave him his first Power 5 scholarship offer.

So as the 6-foot-4, 340-pound guard evaluated his options throughout his junior season, he didn't have to agonize over his commitment decision. He felt comfortable enough in Norman to lock in an early verbal to the Sooners, pulling the trigger on a quiet Saturday morning in early December. He was the first offensive line commit of the class, although four-star offensive tackle Ryan Fodje has since joined the fold.

Other schools are still reaching out to Hollenbeck and gauging his interest in re-opening the process, but he has no such intention. He's fully locked in with the Sooners, and enjoying his status as an Oklahoma commit.

“It's less stressful, honestly," he said of life as a pledge. "Don’t have to travel as much. You know where home is. Just looking forward to it, being up there, getting closer with the players and the coaches. It’s awesome.”

The relationship with Bedenbaugh constituted the primary cause for Hollenbeck's early commitment, and that relationship has only deepened since his decision.

“Honestly, it’s been a lot better," he said of his bond with Bedenbaugh. "Like, every day I’ll be reaching out and talking to him. He’s been a lot closer with my family and my sister. In general, just getting a lot closer with him.”

In total, the Sooners boast nine current commits in the 2025 class (they held ten before Jaden Nickens reopened his recruitment last week), but within that contingent, Hollenbeck and Fodje are the lone representatives of Bedenbaugh's group. As such, they've developed a fast friendship since Fodje's commitment in February.

“I’ve connected with him a lot," said Hollenbeck of Fodje. "I’ve talked to him over the phone; I’ll text him. I’ve played some games with him. Always trying to make sure I’m in contact with him, and some of the other guys at different positions too.”

Business is booming lately for Bedenbaugh, who was responsible for all three of Oklahoma's 2024 NFL Combine participants. Offensive tackles Tyler Guyton and Walter Rouse, as well as center Andrew Raym, represented the Sooners in Indianapolis earlier this month. And as far as Hollenbeck is concerned, that's reason enough to believe in what Bedenbaugh is doing in Norman.

“That’s just crazy," he remarked. "Big green flags that not as many people are picking up on as they should.”