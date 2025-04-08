Patty Gasso expecting a World Series atmosphere for Bedlam matchup in OKC

NORMAN — What is Patty Gasso expecting when the Sooners take the field on Wednesday?

An environment that feels like the World Series.

The Sooners will take on Oklahoma State at Devon Park (7 p.m. ESPN2) in Oklahoma City, as both teams continue the Bedlam rivalry on a neutral field. The two teams are no longer conference foes, but in this environment against a good Oklahoma State team, Gasso is anxious for the opportunity.

Most importantly, it'll be the first experience for a lot of the young players at Devon Park (formerly Hall of Fame Stadium).

"I’m really excited for our team to feel the energy at the Hall of Fame Stadium," Gasso said Tuesday. "It will feel like a World Series game and that’s something we need to keep feeling because three-fourths of our team has not felt that before. I’m looking forward to that. I’m looking forward to the challenge at the plate, for sure. OSU is well-rounded, speed, good hitters, lots of ways to score."

In addition to the big-time atmosphere, it'll be a really good test for the Sooners on the field. Oklahoma State (23-11, 5-5 Big 12) has had ups and downs this season particularly offensively, but they boast one of the best pitchers in the country in Ruby Meylan (1.32 ERA, 121.2 innings pitched). Plus, the rivalry would go a lot towards the Sooners' resume for the postseason.

But it's also the final midweek game for the Sooners, and it's an interesting test for them before they continue SEC play this weekend at Alabama.

"I think we talked about it – it’s a tough midweek going into a tough weekend into another tough weekend," Gasso said. "I like how it set us up because we are playing Alabama on Saturday, Sunday, Monday. It does give us an extra breath before we have to get prepping for Alabama as well.

"It’s good for the fans, they love it. it’s going to be a great crowd. It’s going to be great competition, our players need to feel that. It’s such a new group that I’m anxious to see what they look like in this environment. They play hard, concentrate well. but this is another level that I’m just really anxious to see how they handle the noise, the crowd."

From a big-picture standpoint, the game goes a long way towards the Bedlam rivalry continuing in softball. That was always going to be a question once the Sooners officially began their new journey in the SEC, and continuing the rivalry in Oklahoma City — essentially a halfway point between both programs — is an exciting way for the series to see a big spotlight.

It's unclear how, or if, the rivalry will continue, but Oklahoma State coach Kenny Gajewski has expressed plenty of interest in making it an annual matchup.

"It would be awesome if we could do it more, you know?" Gajewski told reporters Tuesday. "I mean, it'd be awesome if we could do a couple games, even if it was one at Hall of Fame, and maybe one there and then one here... Just figure out a way to do three. But I understand there's a lot that goes into this. And just from our end, I would much rather play OU than other teams. And I don't know if that's how they feel.

"So it's pretty cool, and I feel very lucky and grateful and an honor. I know what Patty's done. I mean, they're the bell cow. I understand that, but I think we've done a really good job of catching up some and being a part of that. We're not just relying on them, even though I still know who they are and what they're about, and respect the hell out of it. It’s why I want to play them. I've never backed of that, and not about to. I'm just happy that we're doing our part."

Gasso said she hasn't thought quite that far ahead.

"It would be nice to play one, for sure. I like the idea of the Hall of Fame because you can bring in so many fans," Gasso said. "But I haven’t really thought about it, to be honest with you."

Either way, it'll be a marque matchup when both teams take the field. The Cowgirls took the series in the previous matchup last season, taking two games off the Sooners in Norman. The last time these two teams faced in Oklahoma City came in 2016, when the Sooners won 10-2 in five innings.

