OKLAHOMA CITY — It's become a reoccurring talking point this time of year.

With Devon Park gearing up to host another Women's College World Series — a field that includes the two-seeded Oklahoma gunning for a fourth straight national championship — some have wondered whether the tournament's location in Oklahoma City gives the Sooners an unfair advantage.

Texas coach Mike White, who's Longhorns are the top-overall seed heading into the tournament, reignited that discussion during an interview with the Austin-American Statesman on Tuesday.

“I’d love to see it rotate (to different sites) eventually, but probably not in my tenure as a coach,” he told the newspaper. “We get it, but it is a huge advantage obviously for Oklahoma.”

It was a huge discussion last year, as the Sooners finished the season with a 61-1 record while taking home the program's seventh national championship.

Devon Park — formally known as the USA Hall of Fame Softball Complex — has been the host site of the WCWS for decades. With recent renovations and stadium upgrades, the park now seats 13,000 people and has long been the premiere spot for college softball. Recently, the NCAA, USA Softball and Oklahoma City agreed to extend the contract through 2034, keeping the WCWS in Oklahoma.

As the Sooners' run of national championships has continued, OU fans have flocked in droves to OKC each June. Gasso acknowledged that Norman's close proximity to Oklahoma City is certainly an advantage, but that doesn't mean she's going to apologize for it.

"It's no doubt that Sooners fans come out," Gasso said during Wednesday's press conference. "If you have it in Omaha, Nebraska fans are going to come out. Where are you going to take it? Who has a 15,000-plus stadium to have it? There's nothing we can do. It's not our fault. It's no one's fault. It's the people of Oklahoma City that put in the money to make this happen. It's a celebration of that.

"You can look at it any way you want. Someone's going to have to put up big bucks to try to get it somewhere else. I know this is a long-term contract, as well. I don't know. Everybody has their opinions. As long as it's here, we're going to take advantage of it, just like anybody else would."

Other WCWS coaches offered their thoughts on White's suggestion that the WCWS rotate to different sites: