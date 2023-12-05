The Sooners moved to 8-0 as they beat Providence 72-51. Oklahoma’s backcourt duo Javian McCollum and Milos Uzan shined in a massive win for this team. Let's take a look at how McCollum, Uzan, and six other Sooners graded out in the eighth win of the season.

STARTERS

Javian McCollum: A+

Sooners guard Javian McCollum (2) dribbling during Oklahoma's matchup against Providence (Alonzo Adams)

In 34 minutes played, McCollum totaled a team-high and game-high 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, and three turnovers. He shot 4-9 from the field, 3-7 behind the arc, and 2-2 from the free-throw line. McCollum’s offensive rating was 111, and his usage rate was 29. He was incredible. McCollum shined and was a significant problem for the Friars. He made multiple challenging shots and did a great job of taking what the defense gave him and knocking down the mid-range shots. McCollum is an elite player, and it is becoming more apparent.

Milos Uzan: A+

Oklahoma guard Milos Uzan (12) dribbling down the baseline (Alonzo Adams)

Uzan had a breakout game. In 34 minutes played, he had his first career double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. In addition to the double-double, he had four steals and a block. He shot 8-12 on two-pointers. Uzan had an offensive rating of 135 and a usage rate of 19. He played his best game of the season in the biggest game the Sooners have played so far. Uzan did the damage with his floater, which was there all game long for him. He also had many impressive drives. It was surprising to see him get a double-double with no assists on the night. His performance in this game is the type of performance that is expected of Uzan. He showed up in a big way.

Otega Oweh: B+

Oweh played 34 minutes and had 13 points, four turnovers, three rebounds, a block, and a steal. He shot 2-3 on two-pointers, 2-4 on three-pointers, and 3-3 on free throws. Oweh’s offensive rating was 106, and his usage rate was 18. He struggled for a large portion of the game but turned it up towards the end of the game. For the first time in his career, Oweh knocked down multiple three-pointers. He was not able to athletically outmatch the opponent, but once he adjusted, he started playing well.

Jalon Moore: B-

Moore played 17 minutes and posted just 2 points, two rebounds, two turnovers, an assist, and a block. His offensive rating was 52 and his usage rate was 15. Moore shot 1-2 on two-pointers and 1-2 on three-pointers. It was a quiet night offensively, and he did not play that many minutes due to foul trouble. He still provided good defense and was great at doubling Providence’s bigs.

Sam Godwin: A

Forward Sam Godwin (10) dunking the basketball (Alonzo Adams)

Godwin returned to the starting lineup after being sick last week. He quietly had an amazing performance. In 23 minutes he totaled 12 points, four rebounds, two turnovers, two steals, and a block. Godwin had a usage rate of 20 and an offensive rating of 135. He shot 5-6 on two-pointers and 2-2 on free throws. Godwin made winning plays. He typically struggles against super-athletic opponents, but that was not the case in this game. He did so many little things right and played well in the pick-in-roll.

Bench

John Hugley: B

Hugley played 17 minutes and had 6 points, three rebounds, one assist, one block, one steal, and one turnover. He shot 2-6 on two-pointers, 0-2 on three-pointers, and 2-3 on free throws. His offensive rating was 80, and his usage rate was 30. It was a quiet night for Hugley, but he started to make an impact late in the game. He struggled some defensively but ultimately had a solid performance.

Le'Tre Darthard: B

In 26 minutes, Darthard did not score but had one assist, rebound, and steal. He was 0-2 on two-pointers and 0-2 on three-pointers. Darthard’s offensive rating was 19, and a usage rate of 6. He did not do anything offensively, but his defense was solid. He did a solid job on Providence’s Devin Carter when matched up with him.

Rivaldo Soares: B

Soares played 15 minutes and had 3 points and one assist, rebound, turnover, and block. He shot 0-1 from inside the arc and 1-3 from behind the arc. His usage rate was 16, and his offensive rating was 77. Soares had a quiet night offensively but did many little things well and played great defense. It was a solid performance from him.

Kenpom MVP: Milos Uzan

Highest-graded player(s): Uzan and McCollum (A+)

Lowest-graded player(s): Moore (B-)

Team average: B+