The Sooners took down Arkansas Pine-Bluff 107-86 in an electric environment at McCasland Fieldhouse. Jalon Moore set a new career-high and put on a show for the 3,000 students in attendance. The Sooners had four players other than Moore who scored in double figures. Take a look at the player grades from the victory:

STARTERS

Advertisement

Javian McCollum: A

Javian McCollum (Parker Thune)

In 23 minutes played, McCollum totaled 15 points, five assists, three rebounds, two turnovers, and one steal. He shot 1-3 on two-pointers and 4-8 on three-pointers. McCollum had an offensive rating of 132 and a usage rate of 26. He continued to score at a high level. McCollum shot 50% from behind the arc while attempting eight threes. He made multiple impressive shots and had a lot of nice passes. McCollum has been on a hot streak, and that continued in this game.

Milos Uzan: A-

Milos Uzan (Parker Thune)

Uzan played a team-high 30 minutes and totaled 9 points, eight assists, two rebounds, two blocks, a steal, and a turnover. He had an offensive rating of 141 and a usage rate of 15. Uzan shot 0-1 on two-pointers and 3-7 on three-pointers. It is all starting to come together for Uzan. He had an assist-to-turnover ratio of nine-to-one in this game. His three-point shot started to fall, and he hit two difficult shots from behind the arc. You can tell he is starting to get hot. His playmaking was elite.

Otega Oweh: A

Oweh played in 25 minutes and tied his career-high of 20 points. In addition to his 20 points, he totaled four rebounds, three assists, three turnovers, two blocks, and two steals. Oweh shot 8-10 on two-pointers and 1-1 on three-pointers. His offensive rating was 139, and his usage rate was 24. Oweh has been spectacular so far, and that did not stop in this game. He has become a lockdown defender, and his three-point shooting has taken a huge leap forward. Oweh drilled a three with a defender in his face, which he has not done in his two seasons in Norman thus far. Oweh continues to shine and flash his potential.

Jalon Moore: A+

In 22 minutes played, Moore set a new career-high of 22 points. He also totaled eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal. Moore had an offensive rating of 151 and a usage rate of 28. He shot 5-8 on all two-pointers, 2-3 on three-pointers, and 3-4 from the free-throw line. It was the first game in his career where he has made multiple three-pointers. Moore had a breakout performance and was super impressive. His ability to score at the rim has been impressive. Moore has also been surprisingly good from behind the arc. Moore’s defense has been elite so far.

John Hugley: A-

John Hugley (Parker Thune)

Hugley got his first start as a Sooner, played 19 minutes, scored 15 points, grabbed ten rebounds, had two assists, two turnovers, and a steal. It was Hugley’s first double-double of the season. He shot 6-9 on two-pointers, 0-1 on three-pointers, and 3-3 on free-throws. Hugley had an offensive rating of 126 and a usage rate of 30. In San Diego, he did his scoring from behind the arc, that was not the case this time out, but he was still impressive. Hugley was dominant down low despite getting what seemed like no foul calls. He got burnt a few times on defense, but overall, he performed very well on both sides of the floor.

Bench

Le'Tre Darthard: A-

Darthard played 27 minutes and had 14 points, two rebounds, and two steals. He shot 4-4 on two-pointers and 2-4 on three-pointers. His offensive rating was a team-high 173, and his usage rate was 9. Darthard bounced back from two rough performances last week and showed out on both sides of the ball. His shooting was much better, and he was very efficient. Darthard came off the bench and provided a lot of offense.

Rivaldo Soares: B

In 22 minutes, Soares totaled 5 points, four rebounds, and four assists. He shot 0-1 on two-pointers, 1-4 on three-pointers, and 2-2 from the free-throw line. His offensive rating was 118, and his usage rate was 16. The biggest plays Soares made don’t show up in the stat sheet. He made many hustle plays and played excellent defense. Soares was solid.

Luke Northweather: C-

Northweather played 9 minutes and didn’t take a shot. He did grab a rebound and had one block. It was not pretty at all. He struggled mightily on the defensive end. In his defense, he didn’t match up well with the speed that UAPB brought to the table.

Kenpom MVP: Jalon Moore

Highest-graded player: Jalon Moore (A+)

Lowest-graded player: Luke Northweather (C-)

Team average: B+