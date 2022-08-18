PODCAST: Camp breakdown, Lindsey St. still not great

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify |TuneIn | Soundcloud

It was a very disruptive pod as news of premium tailgating broke out during the pod right in the middle of us starting our own Make Lindsey Street Great Again movement.We got off to a rough/weird start, but eventually we got to the latest from preseason camp. Justin Harrington is all the rage, we breakdown the offensive line and Brent had some curious comments about the linebacker position. By all accounts the secondary is one of the best looking units on either side of the ball. Josh explains why he failed to turn in evaluations in the latest rankings. And what he was going to turn in. Josh does breakdown everything you want to know about recruiting as the season approaches and we can't help ourselves. It's back to Lindsey Street madness as we continue to try and make sense of the decisions being made by the university.

