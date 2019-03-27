The full rundown follows below:

If you were waiting for Jalen Hurts to declare he came to Oklahoma to chase the school's 3rd consecutive Heisman Trophy: keep waiting. Hurts made it all about the team and as little about himself as possible Wednesday during his first press conference as an Oklahoma Sooner. Hurts was asked a ton of questions so we'll break down what type of insight we got from the day's press conference. We also spoke to Tanner Mordecai and Tanner Schafer about competing for the starting QB job. We also breakdown our time with the defense from post-practice interviews on Tuesday. Hear the latest from Alex Grinch on how things are starting to develop after five spring practices. It's all about Eddie and Carey on this edition of the Unofficial 40. It's a dynamic duo edition.

OPEN - We finally got to talk with Jalen Hurts. He was on guard and we can kind of understand it with the loaded questions about OU vs. Bama

0.04:10 - Jalen Hurts didn't say what we wanted him to say today. So what did we want him to say?

0.06:38 - Jalen? Do you have something to prove coming to OU like Baker and Kyler did?

0.08:35 - Jalen? How did you end up choosing OU throughout the recruiting process? It had to the the amazing offense right?

0.13:30 - Jalen and CeeDee Lamb seem to be in a bromance. Can Tanner Mordecai make this a love triangle?

0.16:10 - Is Mordecai offended with all the Hurts attention? Should we give him more of a chance?

0.19:25 - Jalen Hurts is going to be able to make more plays at OU, but he's going to have a chance to make more mistakes too

0.24:05 - Tanner Mordecai breaks down the newcomers on offense and an ode to CeeDee0.30:10 - The kicking situation post-Seibert hasn't really been addressed so far

0:31.40 - Is Tanner Schafer Lincoln Riley's FriendSon?

0.35:40 - Best part of the week so far was talking with Alex Grinch

0.40:50 - Alex Grinch and his honesty about the secondary. OU is behind on depth and size0.44:00 - Looking back on how OU's secondary got to where they are

0.46:00 - Brian Odom and the middle linebacker position

0:48:25 - Who was one of the most surprising LBs Brian Odom mentioned as impressing him this spring?

0:50:45 - It's about changing the mindset of this defense more than personnel

0.51:35 - Are we heading to a point where people will say something out loud about a competition we all think is happening?

0.55:00 - Calvin Thibodeaux was having none of your defensive line losing weight stories

0.57:00 - Jalen Redmond situation still in limbo it seems

0.59:00 - Wrapping up loose ends from defensive availability

1.05:00 - Why the Thunder are making Carey and Eddie's life miserable