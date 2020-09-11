SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

It's finally game week after six months of trying to reboot college football after the NBA first cancelled their season. It's been a long, stressful road, but the gang is here to talk about what we were born to do, depth chart breakdowns. We talk about what we know and what we're skeptical about, we go position by position with our impressions of what we'll see on Saturday. We also hold our breath waiting for any kind of COVID outbreak that could postpone the opener. And spoiler alert, we won't handle a postponement well. Not well at all. We also talk about our impressions of Spencer Rattler, who will be leading the charge on offense and who needs to step up immediately on defense. We also breakdown the suspensions once again and let you know fact from fiction on how Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson and Trejan Bridges could hit the field early this season. Plus the guys have been taking in some high school games across Oklahoma as Josh, Bob and Eddie breakdown everything they've seen lately.

