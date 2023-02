SUBSCRIBE TO PODCAST: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Coaches are getting some well-deserved time off this week so we talk about some of the latest goings on in the NIL space and catch up with how things are going in the space. Everyone can finally stop sending Jeff Lebby to Alabama as they have hired their new offensive coordinator. Hoops is not going well since the win over Alabama. In fact, it's hit rock bottom. Is Moser on the move? We talk about the rumors of Notre Dame being a possible destination if Moser wants out of OU. Bob is covering softball this year and we talk about the Sooners media day and what has changed since last year's national championship. What is the pitching rotation going to look like? Who becomes the "star" for this team with Jocelyn Alo gone? The baseball team also gets going next week with media day coming up this weekend. And Josh updates us with the latest on recruiting even though it's about the quietest week we've had since Venables arrived at OU.

