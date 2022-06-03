PODCAST: Recapping first two days of Venables' camp

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify |TuneIn | Soundcloud

Josh McCuistion was back in town for the first two football camps of the Brent Venables era. The Sooners were able to attract some big-time talent including Rivals No. 1 overall prospect. Josh and the guys break down what they saw, how the camp seemed to be run and the impression Venables and his staff made on the campers. We learn something new just about every day about the way Venables will conduct business as the head coach of the Sooners. It's also the first time all four of us have broadcasted together from the new offices. OU softball was taking care of business as we broke down the first week of camps but we also got into what's going on with assistants in the hoops program with Bob as well as what to look forward to from the baseball team from Eddie. And there's a huge recruiting weekend coming up for Venables and his program. All that and more on this week's edition of the Unofficial 40 podcast.

