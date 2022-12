SUBSCRIBE TO PODCAST: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Carey, Josh and Eddie stopped by to record a "quick" preview of what to expect for this year's signing day. We also got to check out an OU football practice as well as talk to the players after it was over. What's the latest with Dillon Gabriel and Marvin Mims and why haven't they made any announcements about their futures? What did things look like at practice after some players have opted out of the bowl game? And Josh is here to breakdown everything that is still up in the air in recruiting and the transfer portal. Any surprises looming for players who have been committed? Any last minute additions? We go into it all in this edition of the Unofficial 40.

