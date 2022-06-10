 It's a big weekend of summer football camps but we give a lot of love to softball and baseball on this week's pod.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-10 10:04:26 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Softball and baseball take over the pod

Carey Murdock • SoonerScoop
Editor
@CareyAMurdock
SoonerScoop.com co-publisher

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify |TuneIn | Soundcloud

It's time for softball and baseball to take center stage as the women are playing for a national title against Texas and the men are in Virginia getting ready to take on Virginia Tech in a Super Regional. We break down all the goodness going on within the athletic department and even think Jocelyn Alo can be put in a category of all-time Sooner greats in any sport. Eddie was just waiting to unleash his baseball knowledge on the pod and he gets after it. Josh is headed back to Oklahoma for some of Brent Venables' biggest camps as tons of top prospects are descending on Norman this week.

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown follows below:

00:00 - Welcome, back! OU diamond sports are GOOD24:00 - OU Softball are our Queens38:00 - Recruiting; Week Two Sooners Camps1:09:00 - 2023 WR Keyon Brown commits to Oklahoma

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}