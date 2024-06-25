Even with the offensive line being somewhat of a question mark, there's a lot to be excited about when it comes to the Sooners' backfield. Here's an overview of the running back room and the questions facing them in 2024:

But Sawchuk is far from the only player to highlight.

Despite losing a couple of running backs in the offseason ( Marcus Major , Tawee Walker , Daylan Smothers ), the Sooners' running back room includes a good blend of experience, depth and potential. That starts with Gavin Sawchuk , who went on a tear to end last season.

Oklahoma has reason to feel good about several position groups on both sides of the ball.

Editor's note: With fall camp just a few weeks away, OUInsider will give an overview of each position group and where things stand. The first edition centers around the running backs.

1. Who gets the spot behind Sawchuk?

Barring something unexpected, this will be Sawchuk's backfield. However, the question remains: how will the playing time shake out behind him?

The Sooners have several viable candidates for the No. 2 spot.

The most obvious candidate is Barnes, who's entering his third season and is tied with Sawchuk as the longest-tenured Sooner. He's also a proven contributor when he's healthy, rushing for 519 yards and five touchdowns on 4.5 yards per carry as a freshman in 2022.

But last year was a disappointing season for Barnes, who only logged 37 carries in seven games as he struggled with a foot injury. Barnes was fully healthy and largely operated as the No. 2 running back in the spring, but it was very notable that he didn't log a snap in the team's spring game.

That last point leaves the door open for other candidates. Hicks is the running back that arguably stood out the most during the spring, and the coaching staff buzzed about his progress. His 30-yard touchdown was one of the highlights of the spring game, and he's developed into a power runner who's difficult to tackle in traffic while also maintaining breakaway speed in the open field. It's clear he's taken massive steps forward from a year ago.

That’s not to say Barnes and Hicks are the only two candidates. Franklin hasn’t played at the Power 4 level, but he’s coming off back-to-back seasons of 1,000 rushing yards at UT Martin, and could be given an opportunity early in the season. It’s easy to forget about Megwa, whose career has been plagued by injuries, but he’s a former four-star prospect and is entering his third season at OU. The Sooners are also excited about Robinson and Tatum's potential, though both are freshman and could see an uphill battle for playing time. Tatum also didn't arrive until the summer.

It’s worth noting that while offensive coordinator Seth Littrell is primarily known for his air-raid system, he’s also been known to use several running backs. In his last season as head coach at North Texas in 2022, the Mean Green had three different running backs record 112 carries or more.

Maybe Sawchuk sees the vast majority of backfield work. But it’s more likely other players will be in the mix. Who will rise up above the rest?

2. Can Sawchuk build on last season?

It took Sawchuk awhile to find a rhythm. But once he took over, he never slowed down.

Sawchuk ended the 2023 season on fire, finishing with more than 100 yards in each of the last six games while averaging 7.17 yards per carry. Sawchuk was one of the most productive running backs in the country to end last season, and he and Drake Stoops were the two most productive players on OU's offense.

The Sooners will need him to pick up where he left off.

While there can be confidence about some of the other options at running back, and the Sooners' wide receivers could be the deepest such position group among all SEC teams, OU enters next season with some questions. It'll be the first season as a starter for sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold, and the Sooners are replacing significant production on their offensive line.

Among the running backs, Sawchuk offers the most production at the Power 4 level, by far. If the Sooners are to succeed offensively, they're gonna need a big season from Sawchuk.

3. How much are the running backs utilized?

In addition to a (mostly) new quarterback and offensive line, there's another new ingredient to OU's offense. That'd be the promotion of Seth Littrell as the offensive coordinator and signal caller.

Just how much will he rely on the running backs?

Littrell's offenses have historically been pass-heavy. That includes his stints at Arizona, North Carolina and the early part of his North Texas tenure, when most of offenses threw as much as 55% of the time. But that wasn't always the case. During his last three years at North Texas, the Mean Green ran the ball a lot more often than they threw it. That shows a willingness to adapt to the talent on the roster.

The only sample size for Littrell's tendencies at OU is last year's Alamo Bowl. Arnold threw the ball 45 times, while the running backs combined for just 22 carries. But it's hard to put too much stock into that, considering the Sooners had limited time to prepare for the game following Jeff Lebby's departure.

It'll be interesting to see how much Littrell airs it out, and how much he sticks to the ground game.