Editor's note: With fall camp just a few weeks away, OUInsider will give an overview of each position group and where things stand. The second installment focuses on the wide receivers. There's a lot of unknowns for the Sooners as they head into the SEC. Fortunately for the Sooners, the wide receiver group isn't one of them. OU's wide receivers have an argument for the deepest and most-talented position group on the team. The wide receivers have everything — talent, experience, potential and different skill sets. That's crucial considering it'll true sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold's first season as the starter, and there's a ton of new pieces on the offensive line. Of course there are still some things to sort out. Losing Drake Stoops, who led the team with 84 receptions last season, isn't something to overlook. The only other departure is Gavin Freeman, but otherwise the Sooners return every major contributor last season and added a few new intriguing players. Emmett Jones' group has the potential to be one of the best units in the entire SEC. Here's an overview of the wide receiver room and the questions facing them in 2024:

ROSTER

OU WIDE RECEIVERS Name Height Weight Classification Nic Anderson 6'4'' 213 R-So Andrel Anthony 6'1'' 183 Sr Trey Brown 5'9'' 182 R-Fr Deion Burks 5'9'' 189 R-Jr Ivan Carreon 6'6'' 219 Fr Jalil Farooq 6'1'' 204 Sr Jayden Gibson 6'5'' 200 Jr JJ Hester 6'4'' 201 R-Sr Jacob Jordan 5'9'' 186 Fr Zion Kearney 6'1'' 207 Fr Major Melson 5'10'' 191 R-Sr Eli Merk 6'0'' 208 R-Fr Jaquaize Pettaway 5'10'' 192 So Brenen Thompson 5'9'' 165 So Zion Ragins 5'8'' 155 Fr Kelly Daniels 5'10'' 151 Fr

PROJECTED DEPTH CHART

WR-X: Jalil Farooq, Andrel Anthony WR-Z: Nic Anderson, Jayden Gibson WR-Y: Deion Burks, Jaquaize Pettaway

BIGGEST QUESTION

How does the playing time actually shake out? Jones and the Sooners almost have too many options. It's a good problem to have, but a (slight) problem nonetheless. That's particularly true at the outside positions. Assuming Anthony is healthy and ready for fall camp — indications are that he will be — the Sooners have, at minimum, four guys worthy of being a starter Anthony (27 receptions, 429 yards, 1 TD in 2023) was the Sooners' leading receiver through the first six weeks last season and averaged nearly 50 snaps per game before he was injured against Texas. Anderson was by far the biggest beneficiary of Anthony's injury — he averaged nearly 68 snaps per game after Anthony's injury, per Pro Football Focus, and he finished second on the team in receiving yards (798) and tied with Stoops for the most touchdowns (10). Farooq became the subject of some fan criticism by the end of the year. But look past that, and Farooq had a very solid season in 2023 with 45 receptions for 694 yards and two scores. He's entering his fourth season, he's consistent and has most the most institutional knowledge of any wide receiver on the team. He's going to play a lot, and should. The player who could be at the biggest risk of being on the outside looking in is Gibson, but the Sooners need to try to avoid that. Despite averaging just 17 snaps per game last season, Gibson finished with 14 receptions (26.8 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns. He's the tallest receiver on the roster, and his speed gives him big-play ability. He needs more snaps in 2024. Freeman's departure to Oklahoma State clears things up a bit in the slot. Burks quickly worked his way to No. 1 on the depth chart in the spring, with Pettaway as the No. 2. But Pettaway barely saw the field in 2023 (64 snaps), and it'd be good for the Sooners to see exactly what the sophomore can offer on the field. Does Burks end up taking the bulk of the slot snaps regardless? And none of this is including Brenen Thompson, JJ Hester or the young players. New offensive coordinator Seth Littrell and Jones could find creative ways to get all of these players on the field. Former offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby almost exclusively ran three-receiver sets, leaving marginal playing time for anyone outside the top three. Could Littrell deploy some four or even five-receiver sets? Or, could they make a point to rotate more plays on and off the field? It'll be interesting to see how they navigate the log jam at receiver.

NOTES