Ranking OU's 2024 opponents: Maine
Editor's note: This is part two in a series previewing each of the Sooners' opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings.
Welcome to the Southeastern Conference.
As is tradition for SEC teams, the Sooners will have a non-conference game in the month of November. They'll face off against Maine at home (1:30 p.m. Nov. 2) before a really tough three-game stretch to end the season, which includes at No. 7 Missouri, No. 9 Alabama and at No. 12 LSU. The Maine game should give the Sooners a moment to rest before the most pivotal stretch of the season.
It's been a tough couple of seasons for Maine, which plays in the Coastal Athletic Association conference. The Black Bears have posted a 2-9 record in each of the last two seasons. They played just three Division 1 teams in that stretch, losing by a combined score of 93-29.
Things couldn't get much easier for the Sooners. But here's a look at what the Sooners will face with the Black Bears:
Game info
When: 1:30 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TV: ESPN+
OUInsider Metrics
Significance: 7.1/10
Difficult: 3.9/10
Entertainment value: 7.1/10
Overall: 18.1/30
OU/MAINE SERIES HISTORY
This will be the first ever matchup between both teams.
MAINE OVERVIEW
2023 stats
Overall record: 2-9
Points per game: 23.6
Points allowed per game: 32.73
Rushing yards per game: 79.7
Passing yards per game: 280.1
KEY DEPARTURES
QB Derek Robertson (*2,933 yards, *25 touchdowns, 63.9% completion)
RB Tristen Kenan (*110 carries, *462 yards, *5 TDs)
LB Kahzir Brown (*61 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 2 forced fumbles)
*indicates team lead
KEY RETURNERS
WR Joe Gillette (36 receptions, *570 yards, 5 TDs)
WR Jamie Lamson (*49 receptions, 552 yards, *6 TDs)
WR Montigo Moss (37 receptions, 408 yards, 3 TDs)
DL Izaiah Henderson (49 tackles, *9.5 TFLs, *4.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble)
DL Xavier Holmes (51 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble)
*indicates team lead
KEY TAKEAWAYS
— The Black Bears are losing their starting quarterback and running back, but they return their top three wideouts from an offense last year that was pass-first and pass-often.
It's unclear who the starting quarterback will be in 2024, but it's likely that Mikahael Waters, who was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during the offseason after six years on staff, will continue to lean heavily on the passing game.
— The defenses loses its top tackler, but returns most of its production from a year ago. Still, this is a unit that gave up 34 or more points in seven of its 11 contests last season. Umberto Di Meo was elevated to defensive coordinator during the offseason, and it's clear he's got an uphill battle ahead of him.
Analysis
Nothing says the Sooners are in the SEC like playing a non-Power 4 opponent in November. Considering the Sooners are at home, this will very likely be the easiest game on the schedule. But also, since this game comes so late in the season, the stakes will feel higher, and it could be easier for the Sooners to overlook.
If Brent Venables has the Sooners focused at all, this one should be an easy blowout.
