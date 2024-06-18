Editor’s note: This is part two in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. The first installment focused on Temple. This installment focuses on Temple, the Sooners' opponent to open the season.

Welcome to the Southeastern Conference.

As is tradition for SEC teams, the Sooners will have a non-conference game in the month of November. They'll face off against Maine at home (1:30 p.m. Nov. 2) before a really tough three-game stretch to end the season, which includes at No. 7 Missouri, No. 9 Alabama and at No. 12 LSU. The Maine game should give the Sooners a moment to rest before the most pivotal stretch of the season.

It's been a tough couple of seasons for Maine, which plays in the Coastal Athletic Association conference. The Black Bears have posted a 2-9 record in each of the last two seasons. They played just three Division 1 teams in that stretch, losing by a combined score of 93-29.

Things couldn't get much easier for the Sooners. But here's a look at what the Sooners will face with the Black Bears: