Editor’s note: This is part one in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on Temple, the Sooners' opponent to open the season.

It's been a tough few years for Temple.

The Owls have posted a cumulative record of 10-33 since 2020, failing to win more than three games in each of the past four seasons. That includes the 3-9 record they posted in 2023. Their last winning season came in 2019.

However, the Owls have remade their roster this offseason. They've signed 25 incoming freshman — 12 of them were rated as three-star prospects — and they added 17 players via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Heading into his third year at the helm, it's hard to know what the expectations are for head coach Stan Drayton and his team. Either way, the Sooners will be heavy favorites when the Owls come to town on Aug. 30.

Here's an overview of the Owls and what the Sooners can expect in their season opener: