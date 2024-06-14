Ranking OU's 2024 opponents: Temple
Editor’s note: This is part one in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on Temple, the Sooners' opponent to open the season.
It's been a tough few years for Temple.
The Owls have posted a cumulative record of 10-33 since 2020, failing to win more than three games in each of the past four seasons. That includes the 3-9 record they posted in 2023. Their last winning season came in 2019.
However, the Owls have remade their roster this offseason. They've signed 25 incoming freshman — 12 of them were rated as three-star prospects — and they added 17 players via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Heading into his third year at the helm, it's hard to know what the expectations are for head coach Stan Drayton and his team. Either way, the Sooners will be heavy favorites when the Owls come to town on Aug. 30.
Here's an overview of the Owls and what the Sooners can expect in their season opener:
Game info
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 30 (Friday)
Where: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TV: ESPN
OUInsider Metrics
Significance: 7/10
Difficulty: 4/10
Entertainment Value: 7/10
Total score: 18/30
— The Sooners have three obvious candidates for least-compelling game on the schedule. This one, Tulane and Maine. This one is likely atop that list.
However, this contest does have some boosts. It's the season opener, for starters. It'll be the first Friday night home game ever at Owen Field. And it'll be the Sooners' first game as an official member of the SEC.
All of that makes it enough to be a must-watch game for any college football fan.
OU/Temple Series History
All time: Series is tied 1-1
Last meeting: 1942 (Temple won 14-7)
TEMPLE OVERVIEW
2023 stats
Offense: 21.1 points per game (109th nationally)
Defense: 35.7 points per game (127th nationally)
Key Departures
QB E.J. Warner (*3,076 passing yards, 57% completions, *23 TDs, 12 INTs)
RB Darvon Hubbard (*83 carries, *412 yards, *5.0 YPC, 3 TDs)
WR David Martin-Robertson (*40 receptions, 537 yards, 4 TDs)
LB Jordan Magee (*80 tackles, *14 TFLs, *3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble)
DB Tywan Francis (78 tackles, 6 TFLs, *2 INTs)
Key returners
WR Dante Wright (39 receptions, 507 yards, 4 TDs)
WR Amad Anderson Jr. (37 receptions, *647 yards, 3 TDs)
RB Joquez Smith (71 carries, 325 yards, 1 TD)
Key additions
DL Latrell Jean, Florida Atlantic (24 tackles, 4.0 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT)
QB Clifton McDowell, Montana (three-star prospect in 2019)
OL Grayson Mains, South Carolina (three-star prospect in 2022)
DB Javier Morton, Nebraska (three-star prospect in 2021)
KEY TAKEAWAYS
— The Owls will be replacing their starting quarterback, running back and No. 1 wide receiver this fall. They do have a few key players returning at the skill positions, giving them some continuity from last year. However, this is an offense that was one of the worst in college football last season. The new faces could be the shakeup the Owls need, or it could be yet another hurdle in their efforts to improve dramatically.
— The defense will be a complete makeover. The Owls are losing their undisputed defensive leader (Magee) while losing most of their production from a year ago.
11 of the 17 players the Owls added via the portal play defense, indicating they know there's a desparate need to add experience and depth at most of the positions. It'd be hard to struggle more than they did last season defensively, but they again face a tall task.
ANALYSIS
This has all of the ingredients to be a typical SEC Week 1 game. The Sooners will be at home on a rare Friday under the lights against an inferior opponent.
Barring something completely unexpected, this should be an excellent tune-up game for the Sooners to start the season.
