ago football

Ranking OU's 2024 opponents: Ole Miss

Blake Mullen • OUInsider
Reporter
Editor's note: This is part seven in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on Ole Miss, the Sooners' eight game of the season.

As Oklahoma's football season quickly approaches, very few games stick out on the schedule more than the Oct. 26th showdown in Oxford, Mississippi.

It'll mark just the second time that OU and Ole Miss have faced off, and that first matchup came in the 1999 Independence Bowl. That bowl game where featured Bob Stoops, Mike Leach, Brent Venables and Mark Stoops on the sidelines for the Sooners.

The Rebels' exited 2023 on fire, posting their best season under head coach Lane Kiffin. They went 11-2, recording their first 11-win season in program history while finishing tied for third in the SEC standings.

After winning the Peach Bowl over Penn State, they carried their momentum onto the recruiting trail as well. With a solid class headlined by five-star defensive end Kamarion Franklin, Kiffin and Ole Miss have shown they are not going anywhere. The oddsmakers are buying the hype as well, and the Rebels enter the season as a team expected to compete for an SEC title.

That October showdown projects to be a truly difficult test for the Sooners against an unknown opponent with high expectations. Here's a look at what the Sooners will face against the Rebels:

GAME INFO

When: Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Time: 11a.m. or 12 p.m. CT

TV: TBD

OUInsider Metrics

Significance: 8/10

Difficulty: 9/10

Entertainment Value: 8.5/10

Total score: 25.5/30

- The Sooners' final game in October could be against not only one of the best teams in the conference, but also in the nation. With a loaded roster returning, Ole Miss was ranked 4th in the SEC Media Poll, trailing only Georgia, Texas and Alabama.

After signing with USC in 2021, quarterback Jaxson Dart hopped into the transfer portal upon the arrival of Caleb Williams at USC. As the former four-star quarterback drew interest from many, two schools stood out to him. Guess who? Oklahoma and Ole Miss. Despite the interest in Dart, Jeff Lebby and Oklahoma acquired Dillon Gabriel from UCF, and Dart found his way to Oxford.

Will there be extra motivation to perform for Dart? Who knows, but the star quarterback enters the year ranked seventh in preseason Heisman odds and could be a high NFL draft pick if he puts together another standout season.

Would it be fair to say Dart and Ole Miss are true contenders? Maybe, but only time will tell.

2023 stats

Points per game: 35.1 (16th nationally)

Points allowed per game: 22.6 (40th nationally)

KEY DEPARTURES

RB Quinshon Judkins (271 carries, 1,158 yards, 17 total touchdowns)

DE Cedric Johnson (40 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble)

DB Deantre Prince (36 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 INTs, 1 fumble forced)

KEY RETURNERS

QB Jaxson Dart (3,364 yards, 65.1% completion, 23 TDs, 5 INTs, 391 rushing yards)

WR Tre Harris (54 receptions, 985 yards, 8 touchdowns)

TE Caden Preiskorn (30 receptions, 449 yards, 4 TDs)

DE Jared Ivey (46 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks,)

KEY ADDITIONS

DL Walter Nolen (2024 Rivals transfer five-star, Texas A&M)

EDGE Princely Umanmielen (Florida)

WR Antwane Wells Jr. (South Carolina)

S Trey Amos (Alabama)

LB Chris Paul Jr. (Arkansas)

RB Logan Diggs (LSU)

ANALYSIS

With Lane Kiffin again calling the shots, Ole Miss is expected to be one of the best offenses in the country. After ranking 12th nationally in yards per game and 19th in points per game in 2023, it is safe to assume the Rebels could be even better on offense in 2024. Led by senior Jaxson Dart, the new-look offense will be a nightmare for opposing teams as they feature one of the scariest wide receiver trios in college football with Tre Harris, Antwane Wells Jr. and Jordan Watkins.

The issue has been their defense. Despite seasons of sluggish play, Ole Miss received a massive boost on the defensive play from the transfer portal. After acquiring Walter Nolan, Princely Umanmielen and Chris Paul Jr. in the portal, the front seven has potential to be one of the SEC's best entering 2024. Ole Miss is even ranked 19th in ESPN's defensive future power rankings.

The expectations of significant improvement have the entire nation watching the Rebels closely in 2024. Is it the year for Hotty Toddy to win it all? There's still a ton of football to be played, but the Rebels will and should give the Sooners a dog fight on October 26th.

