Editor's note: This is part seven in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on Ole Miss, the Sooners' eight game of the season.

As Oklahoma's football season quickly approaches, very few games stick out on the schedule more than the Oct. 26th showdown in Oxford, Mississippi.

It'll mark just the second time that OU and Ole Miss have faced off, and that first matchup came in the 1999 Independence Bowl. That bowl game where featured Bob Stoops, Mike Leach, Brent Venables and Mark Stoops on the sidelines for the Sooners.

The Rebels' exited 2023 on fire, posting their best season under head coach Lane Kiffin. They went 11-2, recording their first 11-win season in program history while finishing tied for third in the SEC standings.

After winning the Peach Bowl over Penn State, they carried their momentum onto the recruiting trail as well. With a solid class headlined by five-star defensive end Kamarion Franklin, Kiffin and Ole Miss have shown they are not going anywhere. The oddsmakers are buying the hype as well, and the Rebels enter the season as a team expected to compete for an SEC title.

That October showdown projects to be a truly difficult test for the Sooners against an unknown opponent with high expectations. Here's a look at what the Sooners will face against the Rebels: