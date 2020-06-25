SoonerScoop - Ranking the Contenders: Kendal Daniels

Kendal Daniels has emerged as the new No. 1 prospect out of the Sooner State. The hybrid safety from Beggs, Okla., is more in the mold of a rover linebacker these days, bringing athleticism and a ton of physicality to the position. Last year, he registered 115-plus tackles and recorded six interceptions, including three returned for scores. Daniels released a final four of Oklahoma, Clemson, Texas A&M and LSU earlier this spring amid a flurry of new offers. Georgia and Alabama also extended offers during the ongoing dead period. A decision could follow soon after visits resume.

*****

1. OKLAHOMA

If not for the vast number of new offers that arrived in March and April, Daniels may have already had a decision in place. The Sooners have long been trending for the state's top-ranked prospect, who has indicated that he may not be the kind of person who needs to play college football too far away from home. Oklahoma is all but guaranteed an official visit at some point, and if Daniels sticks to a summertime commitment time frame the Sooners are the clear favorite.

*****

2. CLEMSON

There's an argument to be made that Clemson is the biggest out-of-state threat to the Sooners right now. Part of the reason why is Daniels' relationship with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who is leading the charge for the Tigers and has fostered a strong connection with not only the four-star safety but his mother as well. Venables has likened Daniels to recent first-round linebacker Isaiah Simmons, which has opened his eyes. Like Oklahoma, Clemson is likely to get an official visit before a decision is made.

*****

3. TEXAS A&M

If Clemson is the biggest out-of-state contender for Daniels, then Texas A&M isn't far behind. Texas A&M has missed on a handful of in-state safety targets in this 2021 cycle, and new Aggies defensive backs coach Ishmael Aristide is smitten with the Oklahoma standout. Aristide and Daniels have forged a strong relationship, and Daniels was originally scheduled to visit Aggieland for the spring game. Texas A&M has made Daniels a priority and will likely get him on campus for an official visit at some point.

*****

4. LSU