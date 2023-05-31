Editor’s note: This is part two in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2023. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale. This article previews Tulsa, which is ranked No. 11. The article on Arkansas state, ranked No. 12, can be found here.

Last season was a tough one for Tulsa. The Golden Hurricane posted a 5-7 record and fired coach Philip Montgomery at the end of the season.

It doesn’t get any easier for them to start 2023, as they host Brent Venables’ Sooners on Sept. 16.

The Sooners will host Arkansas State and SMU before traveling just a couple of hours to take on the Golden Hurricane, which concludes their non-conference schedule. On paper, the Week 3 matchup should be another tune up for the Sooners before they enter conference play.

Here’s an overview of Tulsa and what the Sooners can expect in Week 3: