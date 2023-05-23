Ranking the Sooners' 2023 opponents: Arkansas State
Editor’s note: This is part one in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2023. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale. This article previews Arkansas State, which is ranked No. 12.
As far as season openers go, It doesn’t get much easier for Brent Venables and the Sooners in 2023.
The Sooners open the season at home against Arkansas State on Sept. 2. The Red Wolves posted a 3-9 overall record in 2022 and haven’t had a winning record since 2019. Entering Butch Jones’ third season, the Red Wolves appear to still be in the midst of a significant rebuild.
Like last season, when the Sooners rolled to an easy 45-13 win over UTEP, the season opener should be the least difficult game of the season for the Sooners. Here’s an overview of Arkansas State and what the Sooners can expect in Week 1:
OUInsider metrics
Significance: 3
Difficulty: 1
Entertainment value: 4
Explanation: While this has potential to be the most lopsided game on the Sooners’ schedule, there is some value here. Not only should the atmosphere at Owen Field be electric for the season opener, this could be an opportunity for young players to see heavy minutes. Jackson Arnold, anyone?
Arkansas State overview
Key returners (2022 stats):
WR Jeff Forman (30 receptions, 491 yards, 4 TDs)
WR Adam Jones (16 catches, 167 yards)
LB Melique Straker (81 tackles, 8 TFLs, 2 sacks)
Key departures (2022 stats):
QB James Blackman (2,471 passing yards, 64% completion, 14 TDs, 3 INTs)
RB Johnnie Lang (657 total yards, 6 TDs)
WR Seydou Traore (50 receptions, 655 yards, 4 TDs)
LB James Carmouche (83 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 1 sack)
2022 stats
Offense: 25 points per game (85th nationally)
Defense: 31.4 points allowed per game (108th nationally)
Analysis
The Red Wolves return some productive players, but they’re going to have to replace their starting quarterback, running back, wide receiver and their most productive defensive player. That’s a tough recipe for a team who only defeated Grambling State, Louisiana Monroe and Massachuseets last season.
There likely won’t be much to learn about the Sooners’ 2023 squad from this game, unless it’s unexpectedly close. The main value will be learning who the starters are on both sides of the ball. Maybe some of the Sooners’ true freshmen and young players will make an impact.
Prediction
Sooners win 45-10 in an easy one to open the season.