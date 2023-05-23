Editor’s note: This is part one in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2023. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale. This article previews Arkansas State, which is ranked No. 12.

As far as season openers go, It doesn’t get much easier for Brent Venables and the Sooners in 2023.

The Sooners open the season at home against Arkansas State on Sept. 2. The Red Wolves posted a 3-9 overall record in 2022 and haven’t had a winning record since 2019. Entering Butch Jones’ third season, the Red Wolves appear to still be in the midst of a significant rebuild.

Like last season, when the Sooners rolled to an easy 45-13 win over UTEP, the season opener should be the least difficult game of the season for the Sooners. Here’s an overview of Arkansas State and what the Sooners can expect in Week 1: