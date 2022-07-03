Recruiting His Competition

CRANDALL, Texas - It's safe to say that Oklahoma's latest commitment, linebacker Samuel Omosigho, is a guy who brings, and gives, plenty of energy. It was a massive turnout at the Crandall-Combine community center with a number of locals coming to see their local star make his college decision between Oklahoma and Florida. SCOOPHD spoke with him following his announcement about what went into his choice and which prospect he's already been recruiting.