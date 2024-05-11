OKLAHOMA CITY — In Oklahoma's trip to Austin last month, the offense simply never got going against Texas as the Sooners dropped back-to-back games to end the series.

In Saturday's Big 12 championship game, the Sooners made sure that wasn't the case.

Tiare Jennings got things started with a double that scored Jayda Coleman to give the Sooners a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Two batters later, Kinzie Hansen hit a double to score Ella Parker.

The Sooners left the first inning with a 2-0 lead, matching the two total runs they scored in their last two meetings combined. The Longhorns responded with a run in the bottom of the second, but the Sooners had a quick response.

Back-to-back hits from Alyssa Brito and Hansen brought in two runners in the top of the third, and Rylie Boone added an insurance run in the top of the fourth with a single that scored Alynah Torres.

That proved more than enough for the No. 4-ranked Sooners, who took down the top-ranked Longhorns to claim a 5-1 win in the Big 12 Championship at Devon Park.

The Sooners were officially the visiting team, giving them the opportunity to bat first. It's not a typical situation for them in Oklahoma City, but they used it to their advantage in getting off to a fast start.

They came out with something to prove.

"Sometimes I think we like being visitors for that reason," OU coach Patty Gasso said. "The team was fired up today. They had a good plan together with coaches. They knew what we needed to do. They were fired up. They wanted this, wanted to bring the trophy back home, att least our last Big 12 (chamoionship). It meant a lot to them. If we can set that tone, we can stay in that."

The Sooners (49-6, 22-5 Big 12) avenged their series loss to Texas with the win. But more importantly, they thoroughly dominated en rout to another Big 12 title, outscoring their three opponents 28-3 over the course of the tournament.

It's a much better feeling than last weekend's losses to Oklahoma State. And now they have real momentum heading into the postseason.

“I know people have been kind of doubting us or (saying), ‘What’s wrong with them,'" Gasso said. "I’m like, well we’ve only lost six games. I guess that’s too many for some people. But there are women that are sitting up on this podium up here right now, and our team came together and worked out some things behind closed doors that a lot of teams don’t do. And that’s why we’re here.”

