Red River Revenge: Sooners handle Texas, secure Big 12 Championship
OKLAHOMA CITY — In Oklahoma's trip to Austin last month, the offense simply never got going against Texas as the Sooners dropped back-to-back games to end the series.
In Saturday's Big 12 championship game, the Sooners made sure that wasn't the case.
Tiare Jennings got things started with a double that scored Jayda Coleman to give the Sooners a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Two batters later, Kinzie Hansen hit a double to score Ella Parker.
The Sooners left the first inning with a 2-0 lead, matching the two total runs they scored in their last two meetings combined. The Longhorns responded with a run in the bottom of the second, but the Sooners had a quick response.
Back-to-back hits from Alyssa Brito and Hansen brought in two runners in the top of the third, and Rylie Boone added an insurance run in the top of the fourth with a single that scored Alynah Torres.
That proved more than enough for the No. 4-ranked Sooners, who took down the top-ranked Longhorns to claim a 5-1 win in the Big 12 Championship at Devon Park.
The Sooners were officially the visiting team, giving them the opportunity to bat first. It's not a typical situation for them in Oklahoma City, but they used it to their advantage in getting off to a fast start.
They came out with something to prove.
"Sometimes I think we like being visitors for that reason," OU coach Patty Gasso said. "The team was fired up today. They had a good plan together with coaches. They knew what we needed to do. They were fired up. They wanted this, wanted to bring the trophy back home, att least our last Big 12 (chamoionship). It meant a lot to them. If we can set that tone, we can stay in that."
The Sooners (49-6, 22-5 Big 12) avenged their series loss to Texas with the win. But more importantly, they thoroughly dominated en rout to another Big 12 title, outscoring their three opponents 28-3 over the course of the tournament.
It's a much better feeling than last weekend's losses to Oklahoma State. And now they have real momentum heading into the postseason.
“I know people have been kind of doubting us or (saying), ‘What’s wrong with them,'" Gasso said. "I’m like, well we’ve only lost six games. I guess that’s too many for some people. But there are women that are sitting up on this podium up here right now, and our team came together and worked out some things behind closed doors that a lot of teams don’t do. And that’s why we’re here.”
Here's a few other notes from the game:
NOTES
— The Sooners have made no secret about how they plan to approach the postseason.
When the going gets tough, they're riding with Kelly Maxwell.
The fifth-year senior, who also got the start against Kansas on Thursday, was in the circle against the Longhorns. She was excellent, with her only blip coming in the second inning after giving up a two-out RBI single.
Maxwell pitched 5.1 innings, surrendering just two hits and one run while striking out seven batters, shutting out a Texas team that had scored 27 runs in its last two games.
"Masterful," Gasso said of Maxwell's performance. "So good, so in control, so focused. Pretty elite, against a team that hits the way Texas does. That was an elite, elite performance."
Nicole May pitched 1.2 innings in relief, retiring all five batters she faced.
— While the Sooners finished with seven hits to Texas' two, they faced a real challenge in Texas pitcher Citialy Gutierrez, who pitched all seven innings and finished with 10 strikeouts. Only three of the Sooners' five runs were earned, as the Texas defense committed several costly mistakes.
— Parker was again fantastic, snagging two hits and two runs in her first two at-bats.
The true freshman finished the Big 12 Tournament going six for 10 at the plate with six runs and five RBIs. She was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.
"I was just coming in just playing the game I know," Parker said. "I didn't have any expectations for any of that but just playing my way of softball, playing free is what really drove me this weekend and what I was focusing on."
Brito, Hansen, Maxwell and Kierston Deal were also named to the All-Tournament team.
— Tiare Jennings logged her 300th career hit in the first inning, becoming the fourth Sooner to hit that threshold.
She joins Jocelyn Alo (343), Norrelle Dickson (328) and Sydney Romero (320).
— With the win, the Sooners secure a Big 12 Championship in their final appearance before heading to the SEC.
— The Sooners came into the weekend ranked No. 4 in the country and No. 2 in RPI behind Texas. With the win, the Sooners have a very good case for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
"I think it's already written right now," Gasso said when asked if the Sooners deserve the top spot. "I don't know. We played really well and so hopefully people saw it and if it gets us No. 1, great. It really doesn't matter right now. I mean, if we're in the top three or four, I think we're happy with that."
The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sunday on ESPN 2.
