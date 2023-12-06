On Wednesday, it became official. The Sooners and the Longhorns agreed to a contract extension that will keep the annual series in Dallas, Texas through 2036.

Even with Oklahoma and Texas moving to the SEC in 2024, both programs emphasized the need for the annual Red River Rivalry game to continue at the Cotton Bowl.

But that's not all. In addition to continue playing the game at the Cotton Bowl, the City of Dallas has agreed to a two-year stadium renovation project at a estimated cost of $140 million.

“The relationship between the storied Allstate Red River Rivalry and the venerable Cotton Bowl is one-of-kind regardless of sport,” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. “Our new agreement guarantees this historic legacy of the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at the State Fair of Texas will stretch into a second century.

"Millions of fans throughout the years have cheered, in-person, for the Sooners or Longhorns on what’s become almost sacred ground. It only makes sense for us to do all we can with our partners to keep that tradition alive but also continue to improve upon the experience and access for our fans. The stadium renovations will be extensive, and we can’t wait for our fans to experience the enhancements.”

The Sooners and the Longhorns played their first game in 1900 before moving the annual matchup to the Cotton Bowl in 1932. The game has remained a staple of the college football season, with the game being played every October during the State Fair of Texas, and the pageantry will continue at least through the first several years of both schools' transition to the SEC.

The renovations to the Cotton Bowl include widening concourses and adding escalators, in the effort to increase fans' comfort level while entering and exiting the stadium, per a press release. The renovations will include improvements to the concessions and restrooms while increasing the number of hospitality areas and premium environments.

The first phase of renovations is to be completed by September 2026. The city is also scheduled to finish a second phase of significant renovations to the east side of the stadium by September 2034.

As part of the agreement, the Dallas Sports Commission and Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District is increasing the game fees paid to both schools.

“We’re thrilled we’ve been able to extend the contract and continue our partnership with Oklahoma, the State Fair of Texas and the City of Dallas on our great game,” UT athletics director Chris Del Conte said in a statement. “There is absolutely nothing like the Allstate Red River Rivalry game, and with all of its history, tradition and pageantry, it needs to stay in the Cotton Bowl. So many memories have been made by generations of fans at the iconic stadium surrounded by the spectacle that is the State Fair of Texas, and we’re excited to be continuing that long into the future.”