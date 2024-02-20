The Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) went to Lake Charles (La.) and handled business in Week 2, holding their opponents to one run over five games. With an NCAA-record 62-game winning streak still intact, Patty Gasso's squad is still the No. 1 team in this week's ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Poll and will remain there until someone knocks them from their perch.

Oklahoma's offensive numbers have been down (by their lofty standards) to start the year, ranking 19th in scoring (7.44 runs per game), 29th in batting average (.346), 17th in slugging (.581), and 22nd in on-base percentage (.441).

However, the Sooners' pitching staff and defense have remained at the top of the sport through two weeks with the nation's third-best ERA (.50) and fifth-best fielding percentage (.991).

The offensive numbers will pick up, as they have in each of the past few seasons, and if the pitching staff and defense keep it up, the Sooners will be well on their way to making history. It won't be easy, though, as there are teams out there who appear capable of playing with the three-time defending national champions.

Many would argue that a single loss in tournament play might not be enough to move them from the top spot, but with the play from a couple of teams behind them, it's a question that is at least worth asking.

After back-to-back wins in a doubleheader over Tennessee and Stanford last Friday, Texas (7-0) moved to the No. 2 spot in this week's poll. The Longhorns rank fifth nationally with a .415 team batting average, third nationally with a .500 on-base percentage, and second with 10.71 runs per game through two weeks.

No. 3 Georgia (9-0) has been impressive as well, picking up consecutive wins over No. 6 Oklahoma State, No. 19 UCLA, and No. 11 Florida State at last week's Clearwater Invitational. The Bulldogs are tied for second nationally with 18 home runs and eighth nationally with a .626 team slugging percentage.

Then there's fourth-ranked Washington (6-1), who took OU to the brink on opening weekend. Since their 3-4 (8) loss to Oklahoma on February 9, the Huskies have gone 4-0, outscoring their opponents 39-10, including a 8-1 victory over No. 15 Kentucky.

It's still early, but there appears to be some serious depth around the country this season, and Oklahoma's path to the title won't be easy.

Peeking forward to the future, SEC softball appears loaded once again in 2024 with No. 3 Georgia (9-0), No. 5 Tennessee (4-2), No. 7 LSU (8-0), No. 10 Alabama (10-0), No. 13 Missouri (10-0), No. 14 Arkansas (8-2), No. 15 Kentucky (6-2), No. 16 Florida (8-1), No. 17 Texas A&M (9-0), No. 18 South Carolina (8-1), No. 20 Mississippi State (8-1), and No. 24 Auburn (4-1-1) all appearing in this week's poll. Throw in Oklahoma and Texas, and that's 14 of 25 teams and four of the top five in the poll.

Oklahoma is gearing up for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City (Cal.) this weekend, where they'll face No. 20 Mississippi State, Wisconsin, San Diego State, Seattle, and LMU.

ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25

1. Oklahoma (21), 621 pts

2. Texas, 604 pts

3. Georgia, 569 pts

4. Washington, 538 pts

5. Tennessee, 506 pts

6. Duke, 462 pts

7. LSU, 445 pts

8. Oklahoma State, 423 pts

9. Clemson, 407 pts

10. Alabama, 395 pts

11. Florida State, 372 pts

12. Stanford, 365 pts

13. Missouri, 342 pts

14. Arkansas, 271 pts

15. Kentucky, 253 pts

16. Florida, 239 pts

17. Texas A&M, 209 pts

18. South Carolina, 155 pts

19. UCLA, 122 pts

20. Mississippi State, 116 pts

21. Virginia Tech, 111 pts

22. Baylor, 110 pts

23. Arizona, 108 pts

24. Auburn, 92 pts

25. Oregon, 69 pts

Dropped Out: Louisiana, Utah New to Poll: Arizona, Mississippi State

Others receiving votes: California (62), Utah (61), Louisiana (28), Northwestern (27), Indiana (11), San Diego State (10), Texas Tech (8), Boston U (7), McNeese (5), Louisville (4), Florida Atlantic (2), Miami-OH (2), UCF (2), Boise State (1), Grand Canyon (1)



