Report Card: Sooners move to 10-0 with an 80-65 win over Oklahoma State

The No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners improved to 10-0 with a dominant 80-65 victory over Oklahoma State in Bedlam at the Paycom Center, and it was Oklahoma native Sam Godwin who stole the spotlight. The big man posted a career-high 20 points and 14 rebounds, helping OU control the game from start to finish. But Godwin wasn’t the only standout. Kobe Elvis put together an impressive performance, knocking down five three-pointers on 5-of-7 shooting—an impressive feat considering the rest of the team struggled from beyond the arc (OU finished 3-of-16 without Elvis). Jeremiah Fears also kept his double-figure scoring streak alive, adding 17 points to the effort. The Cowboys, fresh off a win over Seton Hall, are headlined by transfers Abou Ousmane and Marcehelus Avery, brought in by first-year head coach Steve Lutz. Avery led the way for Oklahoma State with 19 points, but outside of him, nobody else was able to get going as the Cowboys’ offense was out of sync all night, thanks to Oklahoma’s defense. OU dominated this game from start to finish, leading 43-26 at halftime. In the second half, they quickly extended their lead to as much as 27 points. It was a textbook Bedlam beatdown. Now, let’s dive into the report card from the win.

MVP: Sam Godwin

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser embraces Oklahoma Sooners forward Sam Godwin (10) in the final minute (Photo by Bryan Terry)

This is an easy choice: it’s Godwin. His 20-point career-high double-double with 14 rebounds was incredibly impressive. He also shot efficiently from the field, going 10-of-14. Another aspect of his performance was his ability to stay out of foul trouble, playing 28 minutes on the night. There have been times this season where Godwin has struggled to finish at the rim, but that wasn’t the case here. He excelled in the pick-and-roll and used his size effectively to get open. On top of that, Godwin was solid defensively, keeping Ousmane quiet all night long.

Starting five: A-minus

The Cowboys made an effort to keep Jalon Moore quiet, and while Moore struggled with his shooting (just 2-of-9), he still managed to record 11 points. But one thing about this team: they’ve got depth. Even with their leading scorer having a quieter night, the other four starters all scored in double figures, highlighted by Godwin’s 20-point double-double and Elvis’ 15-point performance. Elvis had a solid shooting performance, but what stood out was how he let the game come to him. Nothing felt forced, and when the shots were there, he knocked them down. Fears finished with 17 points and five assists but also committed five turnovers. He had just six points in the first half but played a strong facilitator role, helping set up plays for others. Duke Miles also scored in double figures with 10 points, ensuring all of Oklahoma’s starters reached double digits. Miles had a rough first half, shooting just 1-of-6, but came alive in the second half, going 3-of-4 with some nice finishes at the rim. Overall, it was a quieter night for Moore, but Fears scored 17 points, Godwin had a 20-point double-double, Elvis hit five threes for 15 points, and Miles contributed 10 points. The starting five had strong performances to begin both halves, making for a solid night overall.

Bench: B-minus

The starters certainly led the charge in this one, as Oklahoma’s bench contributed just seven points. Brycen Goodine hit a three-pointer for his only points of the night but struggled with foul trouble in the first half, as did Glenn Taylor, who did not score. Luke Northweather added a three-pointer at the end of the first half for his only points. Mohamed Wague checked in early, picked up a quick foul, and played just one minute. With Goodine and Taylor in foul trouble, Oklahoma turned to Dayton Forsythe, who recorded two assists in 10 minutes of play. While the bench didn’t score much, the fact that they didn’t struggle despite two key players being in foul trouble speaks to the depth the Sooners have. Last year, they simply couldn’t go 10 deep.

Defense: B-plus

Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalon Moore (14) and Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Brandon Newman (6) fight for the ball (Photo by Bryan Terry)

Oklahoma defended Oklahoma State so well that Lutz was scrambling for answers, even trying to play both of his point guards, Khalil Brantley and Arturo Dean, at the same time. The Sooners forced the Cowboys into poor shot selection and shut down their half-court offense, which was truly impressive. Oklahoma State’s struggles are reflected in their shooting percentages, especially in the first half. They shot just 7-27 (26%) from the field and 2-12 (17%) from behind the arc. If not for their 10 made free throws in the first half, this game could have been even uglier. This was an impressive defensive performance by Oklahoma, holding Oklahoma State to just 65 points on the night and only 26 in the first half. However, there were some lapses, like leaving Avery open from deep multiple times. The Sooners still need to clean up these minor issues, but overall, they locked down the Cowboys.

Free throws: D-minus

Oklahoma shot 12-19 (63.2%) from the free-throw line. It’s not just the fact that they missed seven free throws, but how they missed them—many were one-and-ones. While it didn’t hurt them in this game, had they shot better from the line, this could have been a 30-point win. Oklahoma can’t afford to miss free throws like this in conference play, or even in their upcoming game against Michigan (8-2) on Wednesday in Charlotte.