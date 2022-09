Oklahoma's first game of the Brent Venables felt years in the making but on Saturday it finally happened and the Sooners dominated to the tune of a 45-13 win over UTEP. The first-year head coach watched his team jump out to a fast start, a 21-0 lead before UTEP made things, relatively, interesting in the second quarter.

It's time for us to take stock of a very steady first game of the Venables era.

REPORT CARD: UTEP