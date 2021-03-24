There will be a ton of talk regarding Oklahoma spring football in the days and weeks to come, but the No. 1 storyline during head coach Lincoln Riley’s Zoom session Wednesday morning had to do with former quarterback Chandler Morris.

Following his true season at OU, Morris hit the transfer portal and almost immediately chose TCU in early January.

TCU coach Gary Patterson was asked about Morris earlier this week in terms of the Frogs’ spring practice when Patterson revealed Morris hasn’t been fully released by the Sooners yet to begin fully being with the Frogs.

Asked by The Athletic’s Jason Kersey as to why and the logic behind the decision, Riley stood his ground and said it’s a principle issue more than anything else.

“This particular situation for us is about something that we believe in,” Riley said. “Myself, the leadership here at OU, we think it's unhealthy for college football to encourage intraconference transfers.

“Now, that doesn't mean that we're against people being able to transfer to other institutions, any other institution they want. I think that rule obviously has been changed and I think it was a good rule to change and now players have the freedom, as they should, to be able to go to any school they want. But I do think the intraconference can complicate things and the world of coaches understand the big picture and understand that's gonna bring along a lot of negatives that I just don't know that we want in this game.”

Riley didn’t go into greater detail as to what those negatives are, in his opinion, but this obviously isn’t the first time this situation has popped up for OU or for Riley.

The same criticism being thrown Riley’s direction now was there two years ago when Riley initially didn’t grant a full release to Austin Kendall to West Virginia despite being a grad transfer. Riley did switch his position there and allowed Kendall to head to Morgantown. Coincidentally enough, Kendall re-entered the transfer portal from WVU just a couple of months ago.