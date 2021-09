MANSFIELD, Texas - Oklahoma's 2022 class is off to a strong start and is built around several players they worked out privately and took a shine to. None more so than Broken Arrow, Okla. star Robert Spears-Jennings. On Friday night 'RSJ' helped take down Mansfield Legacy with two touchdowns on the night - though one was called back. Beyond the future Sooner defensive back, the Tigers also have an emerging star in 2023 linebacker Dietrich Moore.